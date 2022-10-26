It wasn’t a stretch to say Riverside might be the top of the class in the 1A Northwest Conference this year after moving down from 2A where they had their way the last season.
And for the second time this year, the Meeteetse volleyball team saw what the Lady Rebels have been doing to pretty much every other 1A team.
The Lady ’Horns wrapped up the regular season in Basin, losing just their second conference match of the season, falling to the Lady Rebels in straight sets, 25-15, 25-12 and 25-11.
“Riverside is a very strong team for sure,” coach Kelsey Scolari said. “I thought we did some good things, we had some great digs, but Riverside pounded us with hits.”
The Lady ’Horns started out the first set with some digs of their own to keep things tight.
Maylee Potas dug out a hard Lady Rebel shot that Ava Bushnell slammed down to pull Meeteetse to within three at 14-11.
The Lady ’Horns continued to stay within striking distance at 20-14 before a couple of errors opened the door for Riverside as they built on that lead to get the 25-15 win.
“We struggled to get a block up on their hits,” Scolari said. “With no blocks against some big hitters, our back row took a beating. But they never backed down or shied away, which is good.”
The Lady ’Horns fell behind 8-2 in the second set before a big kill from Gracie Randol pulled them to within four at 8-4.
Potas helped stop a big Riverside run with a push shot to make it 19-8 Riverside.
A stuff by Randol added another point, but the big hits from the Lady Rebels kept on coming.
“We did not execute well on offense,” Scolari said. “Our poor serve-receive passing caused us a limited amount of offensive attacks, and our server percentage was lower than we would like to see.”
Camille Anderson and Randol managed to get their hands on some Riverside shots in the third set to help the Lady ’Horns stay close early, but the bounces didn’t go Meeteetse’s way.
Sami Cooley capped off a solid game rising high for a couple of blocks midway through the third, but the Lady Rebels continued to find the open spots in the Lady ’Horn defense.
Cooley led the Lady ’Horns in serving points on the day and got her hands on a number of Lady Rebel shots.
A Kayla Horsen kill midway through the third set drew Meeteetse to within striking distance at 12-6, but the big hitters from Riverside continued to find the open spots in the defense to pull away for the 24-11 win.
Bushnell led the Lady ’Horns in kills with four followed by Randol with three.
Horsen led Meeteetse in passing.
“I am hopeful that is motivation for the girls to get the most out of practice this week and put our best foot forward at regionals this weekend,” Scolari said.
After a solid regular season the Lady ’Horns have their work cut out for them in Lander.
They take on a solid Little Snake River team in the opening round. If they get by the Lady Rattlers they face perennial powerhouse Cokeville in the second round.
“The goal is just to make it to state,” Scolari said. “That’s what we have our focus set on and that’s what we hope to accomplish.”
