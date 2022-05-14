The Cody girls soccer team overcame a sluggish first half to defeat Buffalo 3-0 during its final home match Friday. Saturday the Fillies beat Worland on the road 3-2.
The Lady Bison controlled the tempo for most of the first half Friday and created some solid scoring opportunities, but the Fillies manages to shut them down.
Cody was a step slow getting to the ball in the half and didn't connect its passes. It was only the second time this season the Fillies failed to score in the first half.
It didn't take the Fillies long to turn things around in the second half. Just three minutes in, Kennedi Niemann scored on a give-and-go from Autumn Wilson.
From there Cody controlled the momentum and in the 58th minute Niemann crossed to Wilson on the left side, whose high shot went over the goalie's head into the net.
The Fillies final goal came in the 76th minute when Wilson passed over to Aspen Kalkowski for the goal.
After the game seniors Anna Brenner, Manon Desquesses, Anesa Etter, Tayleigh Hopkin, Izzy Radakovich and Wilson were honored.
On Saturday in its final conference game, the Fillies defeated Worland on the road to remain undefeated.
Jessa Lynn scored in the 14th minute and Natalie Wenke added a goal two minutes later.
The Lady Warriors got a goal about five minutes before halftime to make it 2-1.
Lynn scored again the in the 35th minute, with Worland getting their second goal later in the half.
