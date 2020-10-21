The last running race of the year was a successful one for RunCodyWY Director Janie Curtis as sunny skies and balmy temperatures graced runners at The Hunt trail run Oct. 10.
Curtis said around 60 people came out for the autumn race that started from the Cody Archery Club and weaved its way through sagebrush fields and slick rock boulders.
“It was amazing,” she said.
Curtis said nearly everyone wore orange for the hunting-themed event. Their dedication to costume ranged from a single article of clothing to head-to-toe orange glow.
Among the participants were the Cody High School cross country teams.
“Hopefully we’ll get to see a lot more of them,” she said.
Ladell Merritt of Powell won the 16-mile with a time of 2:39:47. In second was Red Lodge’s Kristen Hollum, who finished in 3:09:57.
The 6-mile men’s race was a battle of the top high school runners with a neck-and-neck finish.
Ending up on top was Cody’s Kyle Graham, who ran it in 59:32. Noah Vogt of Powell was just 3 seconds behind him in second and Charlie Hulbert was 2 seconds behind for third.
Karen Hughes was the top female finisher in 1:02:14.
The 1 mile was won by 7-year-old Lodin Skeen who finished in 14:27. His mother Kassy Skeen took second in 14:30.
Next year’s Hunt is only six months away as Curtis plans to hold it in April next year to avoid conflicts with hunting season.
“I like the idea of having it in the spring,” she said. “I think people have cabin fever and are itching to get out. It should be a great time.”
Curtis once again plans on donating a portion of proceeds from the event to the Cody Archery Club. To see the full results visit ultrasignup.com/m_results_event.aspx?did=75421&t=1. To volunteer for Curtis’s races, email info@runcodywy.com and visit runcodywy.com/ for future race info.
16 mile
Men overall
1. Ladell Merritt, 47, Powell, 2:39:47
2. Lasterlin Hanway, 16, Cody, 3:21:33
3. Gabe Kast, 17, Cody, 3:35:57
4. Earl Melton, 45, Ralston, 3:52:49
Women overall
1.Kristen Hollum, Red Lodge, 31, 3:09:57
2. Molly Moore, 42, West Yellowstone, Mont., 3:22:22
3. Shelley Melton, 47, Ralston, 3:52:50
6 mile
Men overall
1. Kyle Graham, 15, Cody, 59:32
2. Noah Vogt, 15, Powell, 59:35
3. Charlie Hulbert, 15, Cody, 59:37
4. Riley Nielson, 15, Cody, 59:39
5. Marshall Brookins, 16, Cody, 59:43
Women overall
1. Karen Hughes, 28, Cody, 1:02:14
2. Joy McNeil, 49, Cody, 1:03:33
3. Tiffany Brando, 34, Powell, 1:03:47
4. Chawna Wiechmann, 40, Ten Sleep, 1:05:42
5. Valerie Baker, 35, Powell, 1:06:33
1 mile
Men overall
1. Lodin Skeen, 7, Cody, 14:27
2. Mason McKeever, 13, Laurel, Mont., 37:42
Women overall
1. Kassy Skeen, 39, Cody, 14:30
2. Lillie Kirkham, 11, Cody, 20:08
3. Sadie Jackson, 12, Cody, 20:09
4. Destiny Berchtold, 37, Cody, 29:51
5. Jamaica Moulton, 33, Cody, 30:52
