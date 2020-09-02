The Meeteetse volleyball team started the season by taking down Rocky Mountain 3-1 last Friday.
“I thought that our team really worked together and we are still improving from last year,” Samantha May said. “Although it has been a slow start, I really think this will be a strong year for us.”
Meeteetse won the match 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 25-12.
A team with state championship aspirations, the Lady ’Horns worked well together en route to their first victory, coach Kelsey Scolari said.
“Overall, the girls had some great hits, several stuffed blocks and our serve-receive passing was fair,” she said.
Like any coach, though, Scolari sees things the team can improve on. The first three sets of the game were tight, and the Scolari said the girls lost the third set because of a lack of intensity.
“Some of this came from lack of being in shape and lack of focus,” she said. “These are things we will continue to improve.”
The start of the season can set the tone for the whole year, and the Lady ’Horns are happy with their performance in the match.
“I thought our game went very well,” senior Abigale May said. “It was a little slow, but it definitely showed us what we needed to work on personally and as a team. We are at a good starting point for the season, and we definitely have a bright future in front of us.”
Meeteetse’s next game is Sept. 8 in Thermopolis. First serve is 5 p.m.
