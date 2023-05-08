The Cody girls soccer team hit the road for a pair of conference wins last week.
The Fillies defeated Lyman 7-4 on Friday and Mountain View 6-2 on Thursday to improve to 12-0 overall, 10-0 in conference, with one week left of the regular season.
“I feel like we struggled a little bit this weekend, but we still pulled out the wins,” senior Myah McCarten said. “We faced some adversity, but now we know what we need to work on next week.”
Cody had a back-and-forth battle early on, but eventually pulled away against Lyman during an 8 a.m. game on Friday.
While the Lady Eagles field is regulation size, it’s the smallest size allowed in the rules. This made it hard for the Fillies to get their usually offense going.
“Lyman’s field definitely wasn’t what we are used to, so that was another aspect that we needed to adjust to,” sophomore Kaitlin Ennist said. “Although it took us a little bit we did end up adjusting to the field the best we could with a few bumps here and there to work around.”
The Lady Eagles scored first in the first five minutes with a goal coach Marian Miears thought should have been called for offsides.
Cody tied it up a few minutes later when Ally Boysen scored in traffic in front of the net.
About four minutes later Lyman regained the lead on a corner kick to make it 2-1. The Lady Eagles then made it 3-1, but Cody got one back on its next drive. Ellie Talich dribbled up field and made a quick pass to Molly Hays, who got around the goalie for the goal less than a minute later.
“When Lyman scored those goals we did get a little frustrated, but unlike some teams, our team takes those goals as a fire lit underneath us to go score the next goal,” Ennist said. “We have a next-play mentality, whether we are up by many points or down. We always try to have a good attitude and bring the energy and effort to score another goal.”
A long shot from about 20 yards out by Aspen Kalkowski tied it up a few minutes later and the Fillies kept the momentum on their side for the rest of the half.
Cody took the lead a short time later when Kalkowski took another shot from the right side of the box that the keeper deflected but couldn’t corral. Talich got in the scrum and tapped it in to make it 4-3.
Kalkowski scored her second goal on another rocket from past the 30 yard line late in the half.
The Fillies final goal of the half came with about five minutes to go. Talich took a shot from the right side that slipped past the keeper’s hands behind her and Avery Williams was there to score in the open net. Cody led 6-3 at halftime.
The second half was quieter, although Cody continued to create opportunities. The Fillies lone goal came with about 15 minutes left in the half.
Ennist brought the ball in from the left side and was in front of the net with a defender on her when she passed back to Boysen, whose shot found the right side of the net.
Lyman’s final goal came with under 10 to go in the game.
“I think our team had some good and bad moments while playing the game,” Ennist said. “Overall we played well towards the second half and finished the game off with a win which is always good. I do believe that we didn’t play our absolute best but some days you have off days.”
On Thursday in Mountain View, Cody played on a thick grass field.
“Even though we practice on the grass field at Mentock twice a week, I think it was still an adjustment,” McCarten said. “We aren’t used to super thick grass, but we still made it work.”
Four different Fillies scored in the game. Kalkowski finished with a hat trick, while Boysen, Talich and Natalie Wenke each scored one goal.
Cody led 4-1 at half on its ways to the 6-2 victory. During the game, Wenke went down with a injury and didn’t return.
“I think it was a difficult game with some of our starters getting hurt or being out, but I think we figured it out and adjusted well,” McCarten said.
In each game, Miears rested her starters as much as possible. She also sat a few girls out to allow them to heal up from injuries.
“We have a lot of girls that can play any position, which is nice,” she said. “Our biggest thing at this point is keeping everyone healthy.”
Cody hosts Lander on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Green River on Thursday on 3 p.m. to close out the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.