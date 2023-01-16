The Cody boys swim team consistently finds itself placing high in every meet so far this season, winning the Worland Pre-Invite on Friday and landing third at the Worland Invite on Saturday.
Joseph Killpack broke the Cody 200 yard freestyle team record set in 2011 on Friday, beating the old time of 1:51.51 with a 1:51.28.
“I think we ended up with six new qualifying times,” coach Emily Swett said. “But we handily beat Worland and Riverton on Friday.”
The Broncs swept every relay on Friday, while Bradley McKenzie dominated in the 50 free with a 23.16. He also took second in the 100 backstroke with a 1:02.11.
Jonah Woods took third in the 100 back in 1:05.36.
Diver Bryson Laing broke the 200 point mark for the first time with a 207.15.
Saturday turned into basically a preview of the 3A conference meet with the Broncs finishing behind only Buffalo and 4A Sheridan in an eight-team field.
“Buffalo is really good, and it was Sheridan and Jackson that were there who won’t be at conference,” Swett said. “The only team missing was Douglas.”
Again it was Killpack and McKenzie with a couple of dominating performances.
Killpack swam a 2:08.44 in the 200 IM to touch the wall first, and clocked a 59.98 in the 100 free to land second.
McKenzie cruised to first in the 100 breast in 1:02.87 and was on the second-place 200 medley team along with Killpack, Jonah Woods and Myles Bailey.
“There were a few places they could have done a little better, but overall they did a great job,” Swett said. “But it was a tough back-to-back going to Worland on Friday night and then back again on Saturday.”
The Broncs host Worland and Powell on Thursday before heading to Lander for the Lander Invitational on Saturday.
Worland Pre-Invite
Teams - 1. Cody 94; 2. Worland 67; Riverton 58.
200 yard medley relay - 1. Cody A (Isaac Woods, William Law, Myles Bailey, Bradley McKenzie), 1:54.35; 4. Cody B (Emi Vizcaino, Jonah Woods, Townsend Bailey, Ki Hopkin), 2:05.20.
200 yard free - 1. Joseph Killpack, 2:51.28; 3. Wood, 2:13.62.
200 yard IM - 2. Myles Bailey, 2:23.46; 3. Townsend Bailey, 2:24.48.
50 yard free - 1. McKenzie, 23.16; 5. Jonah Woods, 25.44; 6. Isaac Woods, 25.83.
1 meter diving - 1. Bryson Laing, 207.15; 6. Hopkin, 96.05.
100 yard butterfly - 1. Killpack, 55.94; Wood, 1:08.02.
100 yard free - 5. Isaac Woods, 57.10; 10. Laing, 1:15.45.
500 yard free - 2. Vizcaino, 6:11.47.
200 yard free relay - 1. Cody A (Killpack, Townsend Bailey, Law, Wood), 1:44.18.
100 yard backstroke - 2. McKenzie, 1:02.11; 3. Jonah Woods, 1:05.36; 5. Hopkin, 1:20.31.
100 yard breaststroke - 4. Law, 1:12.13; 5. Townsend Bailey, 1:12.29.
400 yard free relay - 1. Cody A (Myles Bailey, Isaac Woods, McKenzie, Killpack), 3:41.18; 5. Cody B (Wood, Laing, Vizcaino, Jonah Woods), 4:31.09.
Worland Invite
Teams - 1. Buffalo 386; 2. Sheridan, 343, Cody 291; 4. Riverton 274; 5. Worland 257; 6. Powell 254.5; Rawlins 167.5; 8. Jackson 69.
200 yard medley relay - 2. Cody A (Killpack, McKenzie, Jonah Woods, Myles Bailey), 1:47.98; 12. Cody B (Townsend Bailey, Laing, Wood, Hopkin), 2:11.61.
200 yard free - 10. Vizcaino, 2:15.68; 14. Law, 2:16.42.
200 yard IM - 1. Killpack, 2:08.44; 9. Jonah Woods, 2:26.87; 10. Wood, 2:29.67.
50 yard free - 5. Myles Bailey, 24.73; 10. Isaac Woods, 25.47.
1 meter diving - 4. Laing, 191.00; 12. Hopkin, 110.05.
100 yard butterfly - 7. McKenzie, 1:02.90; 9. Townsend Bailey, 1:05.39; 10. Jonah Woods, 1:06.98.
100 yard free - 2. Killpack, 59.98; 15. Law, 58.39; 20. Vizcaino, 1:01.85.
500 yard free - 3. Isaac Woods, 5:54.88
200 yard free relay - 4. Cody A (McKenzie, Law, Isaac Woods, Killpack), 1:39.02; 12. Cody B (Wood, Hopkin, Vizcaino, Jonah Woods), 1:55.53.
100 yard backstroke - 6. Myles Bailey, 1:05.19; 7. Townsend Bailey, 1:05.51.
100 yard breaststroke - 1. McKenzie, 1:02.87; 13. Wood, 1:15.70; 19. Laing, 1:27.66.
400 yard free relay - 5. Cody A (Townsend Bailey, Law, Isaac Woods, Myles Bailey), 4:02.23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.