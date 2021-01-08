The Cody wrestling team came back strong from winter break, defeating Buffalo 63-18 and Wind River 54-30 Thursday at home.
Coach Trev Wood said the Broncs wanted to come out aggressive and they did just that, with only two matches making it out of the first period.
Cody won nine matches by fall, with Taylor Baggs (106 pounds), Ty Peterson (113), Micah Grant (132), Ghavin Vance (145), Brady Deming (152), Jackson Wood (160), Grayson Beaudrie (170), Collin Lindemann (195) and Danny Becker (285) all pinning their opponents.
Keaton Stone earned the lone decision win, defeating Jace Skovgard 6-2 in a match that was paused multiple times due to a bloody nose for the Buffalo wrestler.
Kash Merritt (126) and Kale Mickelson (145) lost their matches by fall. Buffalo was open at 220, while Cody was open at 120.
Against Wind River, all of Cody's victories came by fall. Peterson, Merritt, Grant, Vance, Deming, Stone and Becker pinned their opponents.
Wind River was open at 170 and 106, while the Broncs were open at 120.
Kale Mickelson, Wood, Lindemann and Jonas Mickelson (220) lost by fall.
