For a colleague, it was no surprise that Sarah Call was recently named Special Olympics Wyoming Coach of the Year.
“I could not say enough about Sarah Call,” said Karen Beddoes, who has worked with Call for years with Special Olympics Wyoming. “No matter what the situation is, she’s just the one who makes it better.”
Call has volunteered for Special Olympics Wyoming for more than 20 years and been a swimming coach for 15 of those years. She has also served as a clinician to train other swim coaches in the state.
“A lot of people have hobbies,” Call said. “(Special Olympics) is mine.”
Each year, Call helps to organize Area I Special Olympics Wyoming Summer Games in Cody. She was also instrumental in starting the Jackalope Jump fundraising event in Cody to support school-based activities for the Cody schools.
“Sarah is phenomenal; every athlete she has ever coached has a special relationship with her,” said Priscilla Dowse, president of Special Olympics Wyoming. “She is a continuous learner, always seeking out additional information and strategies for coaching, for facilitating the experience of student leaders through Unified Champion Schools and Unified Sports.”
During her career with the organization, Call has traveled around the country and world, coaching in the USA Games four times (2006, ’10, ’14 and ’18) and in the World Games twice, in Greece in 2011 and most recently at the Los Angeles World Games in 2015.
The LA World Games spawned one of Call’s favorite memories – meeting the most decorated Olympians of all time.
“We’re in the tunnel of the (Los Angeles Memorial) Coliseum with Team USA and all of the aquatics athletes and coaches are together,” Call said. “Out of the door comes Michael Phelps and I just about had a heart attack.”
In 2019, she attended the Special Olympics Global Youth Leadership Forum in Baku, Azerbaijan, and assisted Cody High School in becoming Wyoming’s first Unified Champion Banner School.
Since 1968, the Special Olympics has held competitions for athletes with intellectual disabilities from around the world. Today, the organization has 5.4 million athletes in 193 countries, including more than 800,000 in North America.
Wyoming was an early adopter of Special Olympics, with the state organization starting in 1972, and the events have become an important place for those with intellectual disabilities to find friendship, acceptance and empowerment.
“It gives athletes an opportunity to be themselves and be good at competition,” Beddoes said. “It’s highly competitive sport. Sometimes, Special Olympics athletes don’t have that.”
Beddoes added the organization offers classes on public speaking and leadership opportunities for the participants. That’s helped some find employment.
“There’s many, many, many athletes that I know who now have regular jobs, just like anyone else, and I really attribute that to the Special Olympics,” she said. “They’ve had that platform to be confident in themselves and be confident in their abilities.”
The athletes aren’t the only ones who benefit. Workers and volunteers with the organization get rewards too.
“(Coaching in the Special Olympics is) really beneficial for my mental health,” Call said. “It brings me joy to be a part of it.”
COVID-19 has put a halt to almost all of the Special Olympics events planned for the year, but Call is hopeful that some events may still happen.
“I don’t think we’re going to get together statewide,” she said, but offered the possibility that smaller competitions in local areas might be held in the fall.
