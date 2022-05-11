The Cody soccer and softball teams wrap up the home part of their schedules this week, and will honor the departing seniors as part of the festivities.
Soccer
The undefeated and No. 1 ranked Filly soccer team will kick off the home stand with a matchup against Buffalo at 3 p.m. on Friday.
They will say goodbye to a number of impact JV and varsity seniors, including Izzy Radakovich, Anna Brenner, Anessa Etter, Manon Desquesses and Tayleigh Hopkin.
The Broncs soccer team is coming off three consecutive victories and will honor a pair of departing standout seniors in Jackson Gail and CJ Dominick.
The Broncs play their final home game against Buffalo at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Softball
The Fillies softball squad has won 15 games in a row and has already wrapped up the West Conference title.
Fans will have two chances to catch the young Fillies team this weekend.
They host Rock Springs for a triple header on Friday with a varsity conference game starting at 2:30 p.m. and a JV game to follow.
One more varsity matchup will follow the JV game, starting at approximately 5:30.
Saturday’s start times were recently changed.
The Fillies now host a varsity doubleheader with Green River starting at 11 a.m., and will honor senior and All-Stater Emily Egger and manager Grace Bales.
Track and field
The CHS track and field teams will be in Casper on Friday and Saturday for the 4A West Regional meet at Natrona County High School.
Golf
The CHS golfers are scheduled for a trip to Lander for the Lander Invitational on Friday.
