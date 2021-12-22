The Cody Broncs boys swim team traveled to the lair of perennial powerhouse Lander and escaped with a third place finish at the Lander Quadrangular on Friday.
On Saturday at the Riverton Invite, 14 Broncs swimmers swam lifetime bests as the Broncs finished fourth out of six teams.
Isaac Wood swam his best times in both the 200 free and 500 free on Saturday.
Bradley McKenzie posted best times in the 200 IM with a 2:19.43 and the 100 breast in 1:07.97.
Jonah Woods topped his best times in the 200 IM and the 100 breast. Woods touched out in 2:37.40 in the 200 IM and 1:16.38, just .38 seconds from a state qualifying time.
“I think the meets have gone great so far,” Woods said. “Myself and a few others on the team are very close to qualifying and have had many season and lifetime bests throughout the weekend.”
Bradley Fick and Caleb Kingston both finished with their best times in the 50 free. Fick finished in 24.30 and Kingston in 28.99.
“The team did amazing this weekend,” Fick said. “I think that everyone had at least one personal best, and considering that half the team was out most of the week with the flu, it was an excellent result for the team.”
Fick swam faster in his four events this weekend than he ever has and breaking the 24.50 barrier in the 50 free and then a personal best 54.61 in the 100 free are definitely highlights to the early season.
In the 100 fly, Joseph Killpack continued his strong start to the season with a best time of 1:00.57.
Carter Fales also turned in a personal best time in the 100 free in 1:40 to cap off a solid weekend.
Cody will take a few weeks off for the holiday break and then return Jan. 7 when they host Douglas, Riverton and Sublette County at the Cody Aquatic Center.
Riverton Invite Dec. 18
200 yard medley relay: 3. Cody A (Joseph Killpack, Bradley McKenzie, Bradley Fick, Jonah Woods), 1:51.17.
200 yard freestyle: 10. Isaac Wood, 2:31.75.
200 yard IM: 3. McKenzie, 2:19.43. 9. Woods, 2:37.40.
50 yard freestyle: 3. Fick, 24.62. 17. Caleb Kingston, 28.99. 18. William Law, 29.11.
100 yard butterfly: 2. Killpack, 1:00.57.
100 yard freestyle: 2. Fick, 54.61. 22. Carter Fales, 1:40.14.
500 yard freestyle: 5. Wood, 6:54.54. 9. Kingston, 8:15.34.
200 yard freestyle relay: 6. Cody A (Woods, Law. Wood, McKenzie), 1:54.85.
100 yard backstroke: 2. Killpack, 59.19. 18. Fales, 2:05.37.
100 yard breaststroke: 2. McKenzie, 1:07.97. 7. Woods, 1:16.38. 10. Law, 1:20.57.
400 yard freestyle relay: 6. Cody A (Wood, Fick, Kingston, Killpack), 4:26.50.
Team scores: 1. Powell 315. 2. Worland 256. 3. Riverton 243. 4. Cody 171. 4. Sublette County 171. 6. Douglas 102.
Lander Quad Dec. 17
200 yard medley relay: 5. Cody A (Caleb Kingston, William Law, Isaac Wood, Bradley Fick), 2:09.98.
200 yard freestyle: 4. Joseph Killpack, 2:02.14. 6. Bradley McKenzie, 2:05.50.
200 yard IM: 2. Fick, 2:25.49.
50 yard freestyle: 2. Jonah Woods, 27.07. 4. Kingston, 29.80. 9. Carter Fales, 44.40.
100 yard butterfly: 4. Woods, 1:12.29. 5. Wood, 1:16.47.
100 yard freestyle: 10. Law, 1:09.00.
500 yard freestyle: 1. Killpack, 5:43.67.
200 yard freestyle relay: 1. Cody A (McKenzie, Woods, Fick, Killpack), 1:41.32.
100 yard backstroke: 14. Fales, 2:02.40.
100 yard breaststroke: 2. Law, 1:17.16. 3. Fick, 1:17.99. 5. Wood, 1:23.08.
400 freestyle relay: 4. Cody A (Woods, Kingston, Killpack, McKenzie), 4:02.99.
Team scores: 1. Lander, 282. 2. Sublette County, 244. 3. Cody, 224. 4. Douglas, 183.
