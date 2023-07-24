July heat comes with a vengeance and doesn’t leave until sometime in August as the daylight hours shorten, and the sun comes up later and sets much earlier than now in northwest Wyoming and Montana. One has to climb to well over 9,000 feet before finding temperatures that bring relief from the relentless sun. The heat has taken all but the highest elevation snow-fields out now in the Absaroka, Beartooth and Bighorn mountains.
Rivers and streams are in fine condition, but continue to drop quickly, especially in the Bighorn Mountains where the peaks are not as lofty as those found on the east side of Yellowstone National Park or the Grand Tetons. The North and South Forks of the Tongue River have definitely dropped in flows the past week, as have Shell and Tensleep creeks. These fisheries are a great place to escape the heat of the Big Horn Basin now. The lakes in the Bighorns are fishing well for those who don’t want to work their way through the willow-lined banks of the above-named watersheds.
If off-the-road is more appealing than fishing from the road, as is the case for most of the North Tongue, the Bighorn Mountains have hundreds of brook trout filled lakes, beaver ponds, even spring creeks on the top of the mountain ranging in elevation from 3,000 to 10,500 feet. Wyoming Highways 14 and 14A access the upper end of the Bighorns.
Highway 16 is the route to access the Cloud Peak Wilderness, Tensleep Canyon and the Powder River fishing areas in the southern Bighorns. Campgrounds and fishing access roads are plentiful in the Bighorn National Forest on either end of this short mountain range. Creeks not mentioned but definitely worth exploring for a day or week are the tributaries of Crazy Woman, Clear Creek, Middle Fork of the Powder and South Fork of the Tongue which drain the east side of the Bighorns.
If going to Buffalo or Sheridan or just wanting to fish a different venue than found in the Absaroka and Beartooth mountains and still wanting to enjoy pleasant day temperatures and even better sleeping temps during the night, these creeks hold small to good-sized trout and are a hoot to fish with shorter light-lined fly rods and reels. All of the creeks and rivers in the Bighorn Mountains have cutthroat, brook, brown and rainbow trout that eat dry flies with abandon this time of year. The trout are not generally picky about which flies are on the water and will also grab any wet flies or small streamers in moving water or the many lakes found in the Bighorns.
The Beartooth Lake area on Highway 212 offers small streams as well as other lakes once the angler climbs above the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone, Dead Indian, Sunlight and Crandall creeks. Again, the trout on this remarkable scenic highway do take dry flies, especially in the morning and late afternoons through early evening when caddis, mosquitos, midges, mayflies and stoneflies are active around the water. Lakes fish better when the angler uses wet flies, like bead head nymphs such as a bloody Mary, soft hackled flies with body colors of tan, gray, brown and peacock, and also leech or smaller baitfish streamer patterns.
Sunlight and Crandall Creeks are in prime shape for wading right now. Water temps are cold in the mornings but warm up by mid-afternoon. Anglers can also hike away from the crowds to find solitude which is always welcome in this day and age. These creeks and the main stem of the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River fish well with flies. One doesn’t need to match the hatch specifically until the sun sets in the west, so flies like royal trudes, Ho Candies, elk hair caddis, stimulators, Royal Wulffs and Klinkhammers are great dry flies to have in a fly box. Bead-headed nymphs fished deep are very reliable. I usually pack prince nymphs, my North Fork Special, pheasant tails, gold ribbed hare’s ears and some Euro style nymphs which are tied on jig style hooks. Spanish bullets in black or purple, Walt’s worm and Frenchies are consistent throughout the area just described. I never carry any nymphs larger than a size 10 and generally fish size 14 nymphs because they work so well as a dropper tied underneath a grasshopper, beetle or a royal trude dry fly.
Remember to mash your barbs, wade or float carefully if on the larger rivers, respect private property and keep the native Yellowstone cutthroat wild! I highly recommend packing along mosquito repellent, a light rain jacket, sunscreen, a hat for shade, a lightweight and reliable water filter and bear spray wherever you go in northwest Wyoming or Yellowstone National Park.
