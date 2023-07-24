July heat comes with a vengeance and doesn’t leave until sometime in August as the daylight hours shorten, and the sun comes up later and sets much earlier than now in northwest Wyoming and Montana. One has to climb to well over 9,000 feet before finding temperatures that bring relief from the relentless sun. The heat has taken all but the highest elevation snow-fields out now in the Absaroka, Beartooth and Bighorn mountains.

