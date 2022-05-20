The Cody girls soccer team advanced to the state championship for the fifth time in five years on Friday with a win over Mountain View.
The Fillies defeated the Lady Buffaloes 3-0 in Cheyenne to advance to the championship at 1 p.m. against Lander. It will be a rematch of last year's title game, which the Lady Tigers won 2-1.
Mountain View packed the box during the game to make it difficult for the Fillies to score. The strategy worked in the first half and it was scoreless at halftime.
Two minutes into the half the Fillies finally broke through when Ally Boysen scored on a assist from Kennedi Niemann.
In the 47th minute, Mountain View was called for a handball in the box. Boysen took the penalty and the goalie managed to stop the kick but couldn't corral it and Boysen got the rebound for the goal.
Cody scored one more in the 80th minute when Mountain View was once again called for a hand ball in the box and Autumn Wilson made the kick to make it 3-0.
