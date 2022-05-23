The Cody girls soccer team reflects on its favorite moments from state and the best part of the season.
Senior Autumn Wilson: “I enjoyed being with my team, my girls. They mean the world to me and I loved having that last season with them.”
Senior Izzy Radakovich: “My favorite memory from the tournament was laying down on that field as the clock ran out and hearing my teammates run to pick me up, which I knew they would do no matter what the outcome was.”
Senior Tayleigh Hopkin: “What I enjoyed most about this season was just the overall atmosphere our team created. It was such a positive environment to be around all the time and I had so many friendships on the team.”
Senior Anna Brenner: “I loved interacting with the girls and learning a new sport while doing it. It was super fun to make and build connections with this team and focusing on a common goal together.”
Senior Anesa Etter: “What I enjoyed most about this season is the unity us as a team shared. Each and every person on this team became my family and bringing home the championship win is what this team earned.”
Junior Gillian Growney: “My favorite state moment was the bus ride home. Our team has worked so hard for the win, so you could feel the joy beaming through the bus. Everyone was able to take some of that weight off their shoulders and just enjoy the moment.”
Junior Ally Boysen: “This season I really just enjoyed the team. This team has such a special connection, and it made every practice and every game so much fun.”
Junior Aspen Kalkowski: “Winning state was probably my favorite moment, but also seeing Kennedi try to help Reece with her bloody nose against Newcastle. Marian had Kennedi pull Reece’s hair back and Kennedi hates blood, so it was pretty funny to see Reece try to gross Kennedi out with that.”
Junior Reece Niemann: “My favorite state moment was definitely the ride back home. Coach (Whit) McLeod was up and jammin’ with his backwards hat on. All of us were singing and dancing, it was just a blast!”
Junior Miah McCarten: “My favorite moment at state was when we all rushed the field as soon as the buzzer sounded. This was something we all worked hard for this season and it showed on the faces of everyone after the game. I loved seeing how proud we all were of ourselves and each other.”
Junior Hattie Robbins: “I think what I enjoyed most about the season was probably just being able to play with everyone, having the chance to play with all of the seniors for their last year was definitely a big highlight.”
Junior Kennedi Niemann: “My favorite state moment was when the buzzer went off in the championship. At that moment everyone just knew all the hard work we had put it paid off. Everyone was so excited to finally get a state championship.”
Junior Jessa Lynn: “At state my favorite memory was bonding with the girls and playing fun games in the lobby.”
Junior Madison Christler: “My favorite memory from state was winning state because we had been waiting 365 days to beat Lander and we did.”
Sophomore Molly Hays: “I enjoyed just being part of such an awesome team. Everyone was friends on and off the field and there was such a good team feel!”
Freshman Natalie Wenke: “My favorite part of the season was the people, they made it really fun to play.”
(Compiled by Amber Steinmetz)
