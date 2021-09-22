The Meeteetse volleyball team racked up a pair of conference wins last week with victories over Burlington on Thursday and Dubois on Saturday.
The Lady ’Horns never gave up a set on the road against Burlington, winning handily 25-13, 25-15, 25-12.
Meeteetse took down Dubois in straight sets as well 25-18, 25-6, 25-11.
“This last weekend was successful all the way around,” coach Kelsey Scolari said. “The girls knew that they needed to beat Burlington and Dubois. It was icing on the cake doing it in three sets with nice point padding.”
Between the two games, Kayla Horsen had 12 assists, nine kills, and eight aces.
Kennedi Johnson finished with solid outings as receive passer with a 2.25 rating on the weekend and had 11 digs.
Kiana Horsen ended the week with 11 kills. Delanie Salzman added nine kills.
“The girls are starting to play together really well and our hitting efficiency is improving,” Scolari said. “We are working on getting quicker on defense and everyone is contributing.”
The fact that the stats are filled with different players each week indicates just how much everyone is contributing.
“Everyone is stepping up to share the work,” Scolari said.
Rocky Mountain visits Meeteetse on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The Lady ’Horns host Lovell on Friday and travel to St. Stephens on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.