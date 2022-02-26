The Cody Fillies basketball team finished the regular season undefeated at 19-0 overall, 10-0 in conference play after a convincing 60-26 win over Riverton at CHS on Saturday.
Ally Boysen led the way for Cody with 14 points. Kennedi Niemann and Molly Hays finished with 10 points apiece.
Jessa Lynn had a steal and a basket to beat the first quarter buzzer and put the Fillies up 21-6 heading into the second. Cody extended that lead to 32-9 at halftime.
Senior Izzy Radakovich finished with nine points in her final home game for Cody.
