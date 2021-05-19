The Cody Filly softball team is gearing up for their first-ever state appearance in the first-ever Wyoming state softball tournament starting Thursday in Gillette.
Cody (11-3, 7-3 West) finished second in the West conference and will play the No. 3 seed from the East, Campbell County (13-7, 8-4), at 4 p.m. Thursday.
“Our team is just as good as any other team and I believe we will prove that to be true at state,” pitcher Ellie Ungrund said.
Offense has been one of the highlights for the Fillies this season. In addition to averaging 13.4 runs per game, the team has eight players with a .400 batting average or higher.
Emily Egger has been Cody’s powerhouse at the plate, hitting a team-best 27 RBIs and three home runs and has a .523/.659/.909 slash line. Violet Wollschlager was also a force, notching a team-best 23 hits and hitting .556/.711/.755. Ungrund drew a team-high 12 walks and a .757 on-base percentage.
Cody was also solid on the mound. Ungrund finished the season with a 2.98 ERA and 82 strikeouts.
Campbell County averages only 7.3 runs per game but is stout on the defensive end, only allowing its opponents 4.9 runs per game.
The Camels finished off the regular season with an extra innings loss to Laramie and two close losses to Thunder Basin, the top team in the East. But on April 23 the Camels were able to edge the Bolts 3-1. In the May 12 media poll, Campbell County was ranked No. 3 in the state while Cody fell just outside rankings.
Coach Chad Smith said he is “cautiously optimistic” about his team’s chances at state as the Fillies have not played any teams from the East this year, but neither has any other team from the West conference.
“They expected themselves to be in this situation,” Smith said. “Sometimes this season confidence has got the best of us. They’ve got to just relax and just enjoy the moment.”
If Cody can get past the Camels in the first round, it will play the winner of the Rock Springs and Thunder Basin game. A first-round loss will put the Fillies in the losers’ bracket, but not out of championship contention as it is a double elimination tournament.
“We expect to come out strong, the way we usually play,” Laura Phillips said. “We’ll just go out there and see what happens.”
