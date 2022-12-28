The Yellowstone Quake return to the friendly confines of Riley Arena this weekend after going 1-2 at the 2022 NA3HL Showcase onDec. 18-20 in Blaine, Minn.
Atlanta broke a 2-2 tie in the third period on Sunday to get the 3-2 win over the Quake.
Yellowstone got a power play goal late in the third on Monday against Minnesota, but eventually fell 3-2 to the Loons.
The Quake took a 4-2 lead into the third on Tuesday and added a pair of goals in the final frame to get a big 6-2 win over Danbury, Conn.
The Quake got a first period goal from P.J. Comose against Atlanta to start things out, and held off the Capitals despite being down a man throughout much of the first to take the 1-0 lead into the second.
Nick Cofer and Cole Fenske added goals in the second on assists from Brayson Bennett and Ben Carlson as both teams headed into the third period tied at 3-3.
After Atlanta went up a goal 6 minutes into the final period, the Quake had a pair of power play opportunities in the third to tie things up, but couldn’t quite find the back of the net in the 4-3 loss.
John Hughes stopped 31 of 35 shots in the net.
Both Quake goals came on power plays on Monday against the Loons in a physical contest.
The two teams combined for 70 penalty minutes with the Quake the only team to score on the advantages.
Benjamin Kluza and Owen Schoonover combined to find Teagan Scheurer in the first period to put the Quake up 1-0.
The Loons posted the next three goals before Blake Mitchell took a Zac Orwig pass with 5 minutes left in the third to help pull the Quake to within a goal at 3-2 where things ended.
Edvin Falkenstrom got the call in the net for Quake, stopping 43 of 46 shots.
The Quake started out game three once again jumping out to a 1-0 lead, this time an unassisted Cofer goal midway through the first in another physical matchup with Danbury.
The two teams combined for 109 penalty minutes with each team earning ejections for fighting.
After Danbury pulled ahead 2-0 in the second period on a pair of power play goals, Cofer found the back of the net for his second unassisted goal to tie things up at 2-2.
The Quake then took advantage of their own power play chances, with Bennett sending one home on assists from Mitchell and Kluza to pull ahead 3-2.
Ryan Hiles found Schoonover at the 11:23 mark to put the Quake up 4-2.
Scheurer and Wyatt O’Donoghue added a pair of goals in the third period within a minute of each other to put the Quake up 6-2 where things would end.
O’Donoghue found Scheurer for his 11th goal of the season.
Cofer got his first assist to O’Donoghue to end things.
Steven Kelly had a solid outing in the net for the Quake as he stopped 37 of 39 shots to get his second win five outings.
The Quake (9-16-3-1) look to build on that win this weekend when they host Butte (14-13-1-0) as they both return to Frontier Division play.
Butte is holding onto the final playoff spot by a thread in fourth place in the division with Great Falls and Bozeman creeping up in the standings.
The Quake are just ahead of Badlands in seventh place and need to make a push if they hope to earn a spot in the post-season.
They host the Cobras on Friday and Saturday nights.
The home games for the rest of the season are scheduled for 7 p.m. starts at Riley Arena.
