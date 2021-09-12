It was another solid week for the Cody volleyball team as it went 2-0 in its scheduled matches.
It was the first week of non-tournament play, but the Fillies continued to roll to a seven-match win streak after earned the Border Wars trophy last weekend.
On Thursday the Fillies defeated Red Lodge 25-19, 25-10, 25-10.
Cody's match at home against Riverton was postponed to Sept. 21 after the Lady Wolverines had a positive COVID case in the program.
The Fillies faced Sheridan in 4A competition on Saturday, winning 25-15, 25-13, 22-25, 25-7. The teams saw each other on opening weekend at the Riverton Tournament.
