Cross-country

Cody cross-country runners Mersades Jackson (center) and Lillie Kirkham compete in the Billings Invitational at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Aug. 25. 

 Jay Nielsen, courtesy photo

The Bronc and Filly cross country teams started out with fresh legs and bright eyes at the Billings. The Fillies, who are looking for their fifth consecutive state championship, debuted with a second-place finish at 88 points, falling to just Hardin High School. The Bulldogs won the 5,000-meter race with 43 points. Cody’s seven girls who put up times in the varsity event averaged a finish time of 20 minutes, 52 seconds. 

