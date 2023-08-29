The Bronc and Filly cross country teams started out with fresh legs and bright eyes at the Billings. The Fillies, who are looking for their fifth consecutive state championship, debuted with a second-place finish at 88 points, falling to just Hardin High School. The Bulldogs won the 5,000-meter race with 43 points. Cody’s seven girls who put up times in the varsity event averaged a finish time of 20 minutes, 52 seconds.
The Broncs snagged a third-place billing across the border with 114 points and an average finish time of 17 minutes, 11 seconds.
The average mark actually bested second place and fellow Wyoming Class 3A conference foe Worland High School’s average of 17:19, but the Warriors scored more points with higher finishes than CHS’ boys. Billings West High School won the event with 61 points and average finish times of 16:42.
Two top three spots for both CHS squads wasn’t too shabby for their first competition of the state, especially because the field was a mix of quality between two states.
“I thought everything went really well for our first races,” head coach Maggie Kirkham said. “I thought everybody ran really, really well.”
Bronc captain tops podium
The top highlight for either Cody team came on the shoulders of Charlie Hubert. The senior captain, who finished third overall in the 3A ranks of the Wyoming state in 2022, won the Billings Invite with a time of 15:41.51. He topped second-place finisher Trajn Swastad (15:41.51) by about 15 seconds. Hulbert’s impressive time earned is his first win of the young season and likely won’t be his last.
“I’m just super stoked on how I performed in Billings,” Hulbert said. “I’m currently enjoying this dedication of work to give me something in return with me being able to achieve my summer-training goal of having a sub 15 (minute) for my first meet into the season.”
Fellow Bronc captain Ben Stewart, who earned all-state honors in 2021 and 2022, followed Hulbert, finishing at 16:27.21 for eighth place.
To Kirkham’s surprise and delight, Cody’s next finisher was freshman Noah Kingston, who finished at 17:51.52 in his first high school invite.
Senior Val Payne finished closely behind the youngster in 39th place at 18:06.03 and junior Randall Nielson crossed two spots later for 41st with his time of 18:09.89.
“The biggest surprise of the day was not Charlie winning but our freshman, Noah Kingston,” Kirkham said. “He ran as our number three and ran 17:51 for his first 5K, which is really really good.”
Park County foes finish tight
Kirkham expressed how proud she was with how the Fillies finished as they edged Class 3A rival Powell High School by just five points, 83-88.
She said this may be a recurring theme between the two schools, but it won’t be just Powell that will be gunning to knock Cody off when the 3A state championships come around on Oct. 21 in Cheyenne.
“Anything can happen. On any given day,” Kirkham said. “Their (Powell’s) girls, I knew they were going to be strong. They were coming on strong last year. … Their distance girls had a really good track season last spring. So I expected them to be right up there and they weren’t going to lose a whole lot. So I expected Powell to be right up there with us.”
The coach’s daughter, freshman Lillie Kirkham, ran to Cody’s top finish with a 7th-place crossing of the finish line at 20:05.11. Senior Mariah Aragon of Hardin won the event at 19:16.71, proving the freshman may just have a long career ahead of her.
Sophomore Mersades Jackson followed her fellow underclassman at No. 16 with a time of 20:29.27. Cody’s youth movement continued as sophomore Kylee Silva notched 23rd at 21:11.87.
CHS’ seniors then kicked it into gear to wrap up Cody’s top five, aiding their team score. Julia Nelson finished 24th at 21:12.76 and Elisa Wachob raced closely behind at 21:22.59 for 26th place.
Hulbert will see exactly that as CHS’ squad take on the Buffalo Invitational at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.
