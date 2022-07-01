Whatever it was that sparked the Cody Pride 12U softball team, it seems to have worked.
After a rough start to the season, the Pride turned things around, and it paid off with a first-place finish in the Silver bracket last weekend in Helena.
That was after a second-place finish in Billings.
“We had to hit the reset button,” coach Paul Kondelis said. “And after that we have been on a roll.”
The defense has been a bright spot all season, and with the bats coming around and some new energy, it has led to some standout performances on the field.
“Softball is awesome because it takes a whole team, not just one person,” Aedyn Donahue said. “But my favorite moment would be when I hit a home run.”
The coaching staff has emphasized that effort, attitude and teamwork equal success, and the group has bought in to the philosophy.
“Our teamwork is better, and our communication on defense has improved these last couple of tournaments,” Pride player Paige Kondelis said. “I love softball because of the friends you gain along the way and we have awesome teammates.”
The makeup of the squad is split between those with plenty of experience on the field, and some new to the game.
“We put the effort toward teamwork to help them build confidence and learn to trust their teammates,” coach Kondelis said. “I think they have really started to do that.”
The Pride are off for the Fourth of July weekend, but return to action the following weekend in Sheridan before heading to the state tournament in Gillette.
