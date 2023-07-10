Two years ago Bryan Mick and his brother Sean were at a gas station in Cody, where they ran into an 18-year-old from California who had sold everything he had to compete ride at the Cody Nite Rodeo.
The young man said he had gotten injured while riding and didn’t have the money to get home.
“So he rehabbed here and got two jobs and was preparing to give rodeo another shot,” said Mick, a Cody Buckle Club board member.
The brief meeting became the impetus for a new venture the Cody Buckle Club is entering with the Cody Medical Foundation and in cooperation with Cody Regional Health to provide funds for underinsured or uninsured contestants of the Cody Nite Rodeo.
“Your heart goes out to somebody who has a dream and you want to help them,” Mick said.
During the Xtreme Bulls and the Cody Stampede, the PBR and PRCA provide insurance to those contestants, but for newcomers at the Cody Nite Rodeo, Buckle Club vice-chairman Mike Darby said many don’t have the financial wherewithal to have health insurance.
“So when they get hurt they’re not wanting to get a ride to the hospital in an ambulance because of that cost and they may be bypassing possible lifesaving help,” he said.
With the new program, a contestant just needs to prove that they were competing at the rodeo and on the daysheet to get funds for treatment costs.
“As long as they show a copy of the entry list and ID then we’re going to help,” Mick said. “If a kid gets hurt here and can’t work and can’t get home, we’ll try and provide some funding for that as well.”
The new venture is just one of many the Cody Buckle Club has undertaken since it formed in 2018. As its primary mission, the Buckle Club’s goal is to preserve the community’s rodeo heritage, help with fundraising for facilities improvement and encourage young people’s participation in the sport.
“The club was established to be a booster group for the Stampede board for youth and rodeo, and to the further the the future of rodeo through advocating rodeo activities for youth,” Mick said.
The group also engages in outreach, education and philanthropic efforts relating to rodeo.
Covid slowed the momentum and growth of the group slightly, but things started picking back up in 2021. Since its founding, the group has donated about $200,000 to the Stampede. They also have given money to the Bighorn Basin Rodeo Circuit, which features eight rodeos including the Meeteetse Labor Day Rodeo.
“We’re supporting youth in those rodeos by paying money to go towards their entry fees, primarily focused on the rough stock riders,” Darby said.
This year they’ve also donated to Wyo Hoofbeats, which offers equine-assisted psychotherapy by connecting people with horses to create an experience that enriches an individual’s mind, body and spirit, and the 307 Renegade Riders, a non profit group that’s primary goal is to teach, mentor and support one another in various horsemanship skills while performing each night during the Cody Nite Rodeo.
The Buckle Club is an almost equal mix of longtime Cody residents and recent transplants to the area. There are various membership levels.
“I moved here two years ago and it’s a great way for somebody to get involved in the community and make an immediate impact,” Mick said.
To learn more go to codybuckleclub.com.
