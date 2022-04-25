Cody junior Luke Talich shattered the school long jump record, and the boys 4x100 relay team set another school record on Thursday in Sheridan at the Dan Hansen Invitational.
“I honestly had no clue what I was going to jump because we don’t really do full jumps in practice, and we definitely don’t measure anything,” Talich said. “But coach (Taylor) Hansen has been awesome in helping me work on the little things for me to be able to do my best.”
Talich cleared 23-09, to set the new school record by over 10 inches. He is now the state leader and nationally ranked in the long jump as a junior.
“He had four jumps over 23 feet, I believe,” head coach Bret Engdahl said. “This is his first long jump this year. We knew he was awfully good as a sophomore and was All-State last year. He is now leading the state by about a foot.”
On the girls side, sophomore Hailey Holeman took first and qualified for state in the pole vault, clearing 9 feet, eight inches, and junior Taylen Stinson landed first in the 3,200 and second in the 1,600 and also helped the 1,600 sprint medley team to a top finish.
Ada Nelson again finished first in the 800 meter run, and helped the sprint medley team of Allie Broussard, Holly Spiering and Stinson cruise to first in 4:19.52.
“Allie had a really strong start and then Holly and Taylen grew the lead by a lot,” Nelson said. “We have to shave off about a second in order to break the school record, but I think it is very doable.”
For Stinson, the win and qualifying for state in the relay were just the start of a successful meet.
“For the mile I ran with a different strategy in mind and it definitely paid off,” Stinson said. “Being passed at the last step caught me off guard, but it was still a PR so I’m not too disappointed.”
It was distance coach Maggie Kirkham who encouraged Stinson to try the 3,200 for the first time.
“The win in that ended the meet on a high note,” Stinson said.
Ella Boltz and Laura Phillips both finished in the top six in the shot put for the Filly throwers.
For the Broncs, Talich edged out a Sheridan sprinter for first in the 100 meter dash in 11.07.
Nathan Wilson put up solid times in the 100 and 400, while sophomore Dillon Brost finished with a PR and qualified for state in the pole vault with a 13-03.
He teamed up with Blake Beardall, Wilson and Talich to set the new school record in the 4x100 relay in 43.13, around a half second faster than the previous record.
“For a smaller 4A school I think we have a really fast team,” Brost said. “Even just from last year we have added some really fast kids.”
For a pole vaulter in just his second year in the event, qualifying for state this early helped justify his decision to take on the challenge.
“I thought it was something I would have needed to start a long time ago,” Brost said. “I told my coach I didn’t think I would be any good at it, and I’m afraid of heights. But it’s really not that bad, you don’t even really think about it.”
In the discus, A.J Baustert’s toss of 127-08 was good enough for fourth, while Jonny Williams landed right behind him in fifth with a throw of 127-01.
The invite was also the only meet of the year the JV gets a chance to go against other JV squads, and some of the younger Broncs and Fillies had standout performances.
“I think the JV boys won nearly half of the 19 or so events, and they are just freshmen and sophomores,” Endahl said. “It’s nice to throw them in there and see how they stack up against kids their own age.”
The teams are back in Sheridan on Tuesday for the Gary Benson Border War, where nine of the top teams from the Wyoming and Montana regions will compete.
“This is always one of our favorite meets,” Engdahl said. “It’s a pretty good meet. You have to bring your best stuff.”
Dan Hansen Invite
Varsity Results:
Girls
100 meter: 9. Jazyln Waltari, 14.10; T10. Hayley Pearson-Horner, 14.14; 20. Callie Shelton, 14.82.
200 meter: 3. Holly Spiering, 27.67; 8. Waltari, 29.32.
400 meter: 2. Allie Broussard, 1:05.77.
800 meter: 1. Ada Nelson, 2:21.58.
1600 meter: 2. Taylen Stinson, 5:28.40.
3200 meter: 1. Stinson, 12:31.62.
100 meter hurdles: 10. Shelton, 21.36.
1600 meter sprint relay: 1. Cody (Broussard, Spiering, Stinson, Nelson), 4:19.52.
Pole vault: 1. Hailey Holeman, 9-08; 5. Kelsey Pomajzl, 7-08.
Long jump: 4. Spiering, 15-14.75; 8. Pearson-Horner, 13-11.75.
Triple jump: 5. Pearson-Horner, 30-08.
Shot put: 4. Boltz, 33-10.25; 6. Laura Phillips, 30-01. 13. Emily Hecker, 23-10.50.
Discus: 6. Phillips, 97-08; 10. Hecker, 62-10.
Boys
100 meter: 1. Luke Talich, 11.07; 3. Nathan Wilson, 11.58; 6. Dillon Brost, 11.76; 12. Jackson Schroeder, 12.22.
200 meter: 2. Talich, 22.55; 4. A.J. Baustert, 23.45; 11. Schroeder, 25.37; 16. Beardall, 29.68.
400 meter: 3.Wilson, 51.47.
800 meter: 4. David Juergens, 2:15.28.
1600 meter: 5. Juergens, 4:53.88.
110 meter hurdles: 7. Graidin Arnold, 17.11.
300 meter hurdles: 3. Arnold, 42.65.
4x100 meter relay: 1. Cody (Beardall, Wilson, Brost, Talich), 43.13.
High jump: T6. Beardall, 5-06.
Pole vault: 3. Brost, 13-03.
Long jump: 1. Talich, 23-09.
Shot put: 6. Drew Trotter, 43-04; 7. Jonny Williams, 41-01.50; 9. Keegan Hensley, 37-08.75.
Discus: 4. Baustert, 127-08; Williams, 127-01; 11. Hensley, 112-03; 15. Trotter, 101-05.
