The Cody Legion baseball team started the Lions Club Tourney on Friday afternoon with a 6-1 win over Jackson.
The Cubs opened the tournament with a win over Jackson on Friday afternoon.
With two outs in the fifth, Jared Grenz reached on a bunt, reached second on a pickoff attempt at first that got passed the base, advanced to third on a wild pitch and reached home on an overthrow of third.
Tristan Blatt then hit a double and scored on a single by Tyler Grenz. After Devyn Engdahl drew a walk, the final run scored on a double by Jack Schroeder.
Cody scored one run in the first inning. As he had earlier in the week again Lovell, Jared Grenz's first hit of the day was a home run. The solo shot soared over the left field fence.
The Cubs added two runs in the third. Cody Phillips and Ethan Johnson started the inning with singles. Phillips scored on a ground out by Grenz and Johnston on a sac fly by Tristan Blatt.
Jackson's lone run came in the fifth.
Cody finished with nine hits. Jared Grenz went 2-4, and Tristan Blatt and Tyler Grenz 1-2.
Hayden Bronnenberg pitched a complete game, giving up one run on two hits.
