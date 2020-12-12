The Cody girls basketball team secured its first win of the season Saturday to finish the season-opening Gillette tournament 1-1.
With sophomore Kennedi Niemann jumpstarting the team early and senior Torrie Schutzman shutting the door late, the Fillies held off Scottsbluff 52-47 at Thunder Basin High School.
Schutzman finished with a team-high 20 points and Niemann added 14 in the win in a bounce-back performance from the first game of the season.
Cody fell to South Dakota school St. Thomas Moore 49-29 on Friday.
On Saturday the Fillies didn’t spend much time behind. Cody began to pull away midway through the first quarter and led 16-10 after one when Kennedi Niemann sank a buzzer-beater.
The Fillies continued that momentum to start the second, leading 23-11 with 6:03 left in the half after a trey by Kennedi.
Scottsbluff rallied to make it 25-19 at the half. Kennedi tallied 11 points in the first half to lead Cody, while Torrie Schutzman and Izzie Radakovich added four each.
Scottsbluff continued to get closer in the third, with only a score by sophomore Ally Boysen preventing Scottsbluff from pulling ahead at 27-26 Cody with 5:17 in the third. Then Schutzman took over. With Scottsbluff again within one, The Fillies senior sank a 3-pointer to make it 36-32 late in the third quarter. After a Scottsbluff trey with just seconds left in the third, Schutzman banked in a half-court shot at the buzzer to make it 39-35 going to the final quarter.
With 4:21 left in the fourth, Schutzman again provided more breathing room, sinking a trey to make it 44-39. With both teams in the bonus, junior Lake Harrison kept Cody ahead by sinking both ends of a one-and-one to make it 47-42 with 2:30 left.
With 30 seconds left Scottsbluff again pulled within two points after sinking one of two free throws to make it 49-47. Again Schutzman stepped up, sinking a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left. Senior Brittan Bower stole the ball on the ensuing possession and was able to pass the ball to Schutzman, who was fouled and made one more free throw to effectively seal the win.
Radakovich finished with six points, while freshman Molly Hays and Boysen added four each. The Fillies finished 16 of 20 at the free throw line.
On Friday, the Fillies struggled against, St. Thomas Moore, one of the top teams in its South Dakota class, on the opening day of the Gillette Tournament.
Hays and Boysen led Cody with six points apiece, with Schutzman adding five and Niemann four.
The Fillies struggled through much of the game, but did start to rally a bit in the fourth quarter against the South Dakota team, forcing a late 5 seconds call for a turnover and finishing the game on a 7-2 run after St. Thomas Moore had opened the final quarter on a run of its own.
