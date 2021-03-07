The Yellowstone Quake ran into an opponent most formidable over the weekend, losing both its contests to the Sheridan Hawks.
On Friday, Sheridan beat the Quake 7-1.
The Quake kept it close in the first period, down 2-1 after a Dylan Rumpke score. Coby Nostrant and Keegan Ferguson assisted on the play.
But Sheridan (33-1) poured it on for the remainder and scored the game's last five goals.
Matt Schoer made 68 saves in net for the Quake (11-25-1-1).
On Saturday, the Quake fell 10-2 to Sheridan.
Jack Luttringer and Tyler Hanson scored for the Quake in the loss.
Connor Carroll and Jarret Perino made a combined 78 goals in net.
Former Quake player and Cody native Jack Harris had two goals and an assist against his former team.
Sheridan has now won 32 straight games.
Yellowstone will play its home finale Friday against the Bozeman Icedogs before heading back on the road Saturday in Bozeman.
(0) comments
