The Northwest College rodeo team finished third out of the seven teams at its annual home Tramper Stampede Rodeo Saturday night. In the Friday night rodeo the men took third while the women tied for sixth.
Montana State took first overall both nights.
Northwest's Austin Herrera won bull riding on Friday with a score of 84.
On Saturday, Cody Weeks took second in saddle bronc, edged by a single point for first by Judd Applegate of Montana State. Cole Biggers was having a stellar run in saddle bronc that was easily in contention for first, but he touched his hand to the horse when it leapt two feet off the ground, thereby disqualifying him.
Bruin Bradshaw took third in bareback on Saturday as well, while Hailey Davis finished second in breakaway roping with a time of 3 seconds.
The Trappers will saddle up for their next rodeo Sept. 18-19 at the University of Montana Western Rodeo in Dillon, Mont.
