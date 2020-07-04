The Cody Stampede Rodeo, by all accounts, was a success despite the restrictions in place due to the pandemic.
“This one was for the community of Cody, Park County, the State of Wyoming, the cowgirls, the cowboys, and for what’s right in America,” said Stampede Board President Mike Darby.
First place in the standings didn’t see too much change in the July 4th rodeo, but Tuf Cooper put on a show in the tie-down roping, coming out of the gates fast with an 8-second time to tie for the top spot in that event.
“Eight flat,” said Cooper. “[My] first time to win this rodeo, and it’s so meaningful because they really stepped up during COVID and made this rodeo happen for us.”
Thermopolis native Hawk Whitt didn’t get to bring a lot of his family to see his third-place finish on the bull that gave Roscoe Jarboe the top score, but his 87.5-point ride was still special.
“It’s been kind of a rough start to the week,” Whitt said. “So to get a bull like that, it feels awesome. You can’t ask for anything better.”
Here are the final results from the Cody Stampede Rodeo:
All-around cowboy: Tuf Cooper, $9,706, tie-down roping and steer roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Chad Rutherford, 90.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's Gun Fire, $5,887; 2. Tim O'Connell, 87.5, $4,513; 3. Jake Brown, 87, $3,336; 4. Tanner Aus, 86.5, $2,158; 5. (tie) Kash Wilson and Cole Reiner, 86, $1,177 each; 7. Tyler Berghuis, 85.5, $785; 8. (tie) Dantan Bertsch, Tilden Hooper and Richmond Champion, 85, $196 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Ben Kilburg, 3.6 seconds, $6,318; 2. Jesse Brown, 3.7, $5,653; 3. Will Lummus, 3.9, $4,988; 4. (tie) Stockton Graves, Jace Melvin and Nick Guy, 4.2, $3,658 each; 7. Blake Mindemann, 4.3, $2,328; 8. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.4, $1,663; 9. (tie) Mike McGinn, Luke Branquinho, Clayton Hass and Termaine Debose, 4.5, $333 each.
Team roping: 1. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 4.8 seconds, $8,671 each; 2. Chase Massengill/Lane Siggins, 4.9, $7,758; 3. (tie) Clay Tryan/Jake Long, Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord and Cory Kidd V/Clay Futrell, 5.1, $5,933 each; 6. (tie) Tate Kirchenschlager/Ross Ashford and Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 5.3, $3,651 each; 8. (tie) Chase Wiley/Joel Galvan Jr, Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp and Cory Clark/Wyatt Cox, 5.4, $1,369 each.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Rusty Wright, 91.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's Medicine Woman, $5,584; 2. Zeke Thurston, 89.5, $4,281; 3. Isaac Diaz, 87.5, $3,164; 4. Wyatt Casper, 87, $2,047; 5. (tie) Layton Green, Ryder Wright, Jake Watson and Mitch Pollock, 86, $884 each.
Breakaway roping: 1. (tie) Katie Mundorf and Tanegai Zilverberg, 2.10 seconds, $4,012 each; 3. Kirby Eppert, 2.20, $3,172; 4. Shelby Boisjoli, 2.30, $2,612; 5. (tie) Lari Guy, Kelsie Chace, JJ Hampton and Jordan Fabrizio, 2.50, $1,213 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) West Smith and Tuf Cooper, 8.0 seconds, $8,223 each; 3. Ryan Jarrett, 8.2, $6,853; 4. Tyson Durfey, 8.3, $5,939; 5. Stetson Vest, 8.4, $5,025; 6. (tie) Blake Ash, Reese Riemer and Timber Moore, 8.5, $3,198 each; 9. (tie) Tyler Forsberg and Rial Englehart, 8.6, $914 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Paige Jones, 17.10 seconds, $8,387; 2. Jill Wilson, 17.20, $6,709; 3. Mary Walker, 17.26, $5,451; 4. Lake Mehalic, 17.32, $4,193; 5. Margo Crowther, 17.35, $3,355; 6. Meka Farr, 17.38, $2,516; 7. Chris Gibson, 17.40, $2,097; 8. Shelley Morgan, 17.42, $1,887; 9. Lindsay Kruse, 17.44, $1,677; 10. (tie) Ashley Castleberry, Kelly Yates and Sidney Forrest, 17.46, $1,258 each; 13. Jimmie Smith, 17.47, $839; 14. Stevi Hillman, 17.49, $629; 15. (tie) Kindyl Scruggs and Dona Rule, 17.50, $210 each.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Garrett Hale, 9.1 seconds, $1,791; 2. Thomas Smith, 9.3, $1,483; 3. Mike Chase, 9.8, $1,174; 4. (tie) J. Tom Fisher and J.P. Wickett, 9.9, $710 each; 6. Ty Herd, 10.4, $309. Second round: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 8.1 seconds, $1,791; 2. Tuf Cooper, 9.1, $1,483; 3. Jim Locke, 9.5, $1,174; 4. Chet Herren, 10.0, $865; 5. (tie) Coy Thompson and Trey Sheets, 10.1, $432 each. Average: 1. Garrett Hale, 20.2 seconds on two head, $2,687; 2. Thomas Smith, 21.1, $2,224; 3. J. Tom Fisher, 21.3, $1,760; 4. Trey Sheets, 21.4, $1,297; 5. J.P. Wickett, 22.2, $834; 6. Roger Branch, 22.3, $463.
Bull riding: 1. Roscoe Jarboe, 90 points on Frontier Rodeo's Lookin' Up, $5,866; 2. (tie) Sage Kimzey and Stetson Wright, 88.5, $3,910 each; 4. Hawk Whitt, 87.5, $2,151; 5. Colby Demo, 87, $1,369; 6. Boudreaux Campbell, 86, $978; 7. Shane Proctor, 85.5, $782; 8. Chase Dougherty, 85, $587.
