Cody shook off any rust quickly Saturday night in its return from winter break, running by 3A Lovell 50-22 on the road.
The Fillies (4-1) led from the first score and took away all doubts with a 19-0 run that spanned most of the third quarter.
Molly Hays led the way with 12 points, Kennedi Niemann added 11, Torrie Schutzman eight, Ally Boysen six, Izzie Radakovich and Brittan Bower five.
Hays exploded out of the gate Saturday night against Lovell (3-2), sinking a runner to open the scoring early in the first quarter, which she finished with eight points to lead the Fillies to a 14-3 score after the opening quarter.
Cody’s offense was quieter in the second quarter but the Fillies maintained a double-digit advantage, ahead 20-8 at the half, with Hays tallying 10 points. In the first half Cody was 5-of-10 from the free throw line.
The Fillies opened it up again in the third quarter to take a commanding lead on the strength of a 19-0 run that spanned most of the quarter. It included 3-pointers by Niemann and Schutzman, and five points by Bower, who scored on a putback and a layup and-one opportunity. Cody led 39-10 entering the final quarter.
The Fillies bench players kept up that attack in the final quarter until the final bell Ava Meyer scoring her first three points of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.