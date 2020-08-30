The Cody golf team finished second in back-to-back golf tournaments Friday-Saturday in Lovell and Thermopolis.
In what has become a trend this season, the Broncs finished second to Worland.
Carter Schutzman led the way in Lovell with an 83 for fifth place, with Hunter Hall just behind with an 84. Logan Schutzmn cared an 89, Hudson Oelschlager a 97 and Bridger Hult a 105 to round out the top five golfers.
The other Broncs golfers at Lovell were Bradley Fick (110), Val Payne (110), Ethan Salzman (112) and Talon Couture (131).
The next day in Thermopolis, a course with fewer hazards, also included varying conditions with a tough afternoon for golfers that teed off later.
Carter and Logan Schutzman both shot an 80 to finish in a tie for sixth. Hall carded an 84, Oelschlager an 88 and Hult a 96 to round out the top five.
Other Bronc finishers included Fick (106), Payne (110), Salzman (111) and Couture (128).
