The Cody Legion baseball team opened its season with a road sweep of the Billings Cardinals on Sunday.
Cody 4, Billings 2
Cody took advantage of its opportunities in a 4-2 win in the opener.
The Cubs scored its first run in the second. A walk and singles by Dominic Phillips and Trey Schroeder loaded the bases and another walk brought in the run. Jack Schroeder also had a double in the inning.
In the third, a double by Tristan Blatt, walk and fielder's choice by Devyn Engdahl scored another run.
Cody's final two runs came in the seventh. Ethan Johnston hit a single and Blatt was hit by a pitch. After a double steal, Johnston scored on a fly out by Jack Schroeder and Blatt on a single by Engdahl.
Billings got its first run in the first inning and its last in the seventh.
The Cubs finished with seven hits. Trey Schroeder went 2-for-3, and Blatt and Jack Schroeder 1-2.
Engdahl started the game, giving up one run on five hits through 3 innings. Wyatt Carlson earned the win, going 2 1/3 innings and allowing no runs on one hit. Grady McCarten pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed no runs or hits. Blatt closed out the game, giving up one run on no hits in the final inning.
Cody 15, Billings 5
Solid hitting and a five-run fourth helped power the Cubs to victory in the second game. Phillips, Carlson, Ben Reinker and Engdahl had singles in the frame. Tyler Grenz had a sac fly and Blatt walked.
Cody also scored three runs in the third. Two errors put runners on first and second. A triple by Jack Schroeder, made it 2-0 and he scored on a passed ball to give the Cubs an 8-0 lead early on.
The Cardinals score five runs over the fifth and sixth innings, but Cody kept pulling away.
In the top of the sixth, Grenz, Chance Moss and McCarten all hit singles, while Blatt and Engdahl both had triples.
Then in the seventh, Trey Thomasson and Blatt hit singles and Jack Schroeder a sac fly. There were also four walks to score four.
The Cubs finished with 13 hits. Blatt went 2-3, Engdahl 2-5, and Thomasson and Moss 1-1.
Four pitched took to the mound. Jack Schroeder earned the win, going four innings and giving up no runs on two hits. Moss pitched one inning and allowed three runs on one hit. Trey Schroeder pitched 1 inning and allowed two runs on one hit. Thomasson closed out the game, giving up no runs or hits.
