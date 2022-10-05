In a previous column I vented about what I consider a bizarre practice by backcountry interlopers and millennial intellectuals called geocaching.
It occurred to me that rather than continue on my negative diatribe as an old curmudgeon of the first class, perhaps there were a couple of other worthy targets for my criticism.
Let’s begin with knives. First of all, the big versus little blades controversy. Even as a callow youth I heard, nay read, in articles by those high and mighty pundits of backwoods crapology – outdoor writers – on how only a pilgrim packs a knife with over a four-inch blade into the woods. This dogma further perpetuated by those venerated scribes of the backwoods, Horace Kephart and some dude too embarrassed to use his real name and signing himself “Nessmuk.” Both famous for their wisdom and camping skills in eastern Maine and New Jersey.
Yes, I have several times pondered their teachings and, on this point of large knife versus small, dispute them. Having literally lived in the wilderness for over 60 years and having been survival trained by the SERE program in the Philippines back in the 1960s, I think I can offer a valid observation.
Couple that with the habits of my favorite genre of survivors, the early mountain men and fur trappers, to the advice given to western travelers by the actual few professional travelers who made the western trek, “Bigger is Better.”
Paraphrased from the booklets, while a small knife, as proposed by Kephart and Nessmuck, may suffice or even excel back east in what is and, at their time, was a semi-civilized environment, such won’t pass muster in the enlarged wilderness and vastly larger Western frontier. The requirements for knives, guns, tents and clothing are different since the environments are totally different.
Regardless of existing protocol, I prefer bigger to smaller, was taught by an old Army master sergeant in Nam to always carry a hatchet, tomahawk or similar tool, along with a dang big knife, when outside the wire. Or, in recognition of former combat marine, police officer, shooting school instructor and gun writer Clint Smith (he is actually, unlike so many, the real deal), “One is none, two is one, three is better.”
You can interpret that anyway you want, but as a younger man given to solo woods wandering, I always carried a large bladed knife, a smaller knife (folding), and a small hatchet. Always.
But you do whatever you think is necessary for your own survival and comfort. Also, if your idea of camping out is living out of a 60-foot-long camper trailer parked in a KOA campground, you can forget the previous and the following.
On another tact, if you will, I detest those knives that come with a gut hook on the back of their blade. I generally use a drop point 5-inch blade, preferring the Bob Loveless style, but on occasion have even used a sabre-point or clip-point blade. I simply can’t get my head around the whole “gut hook” philosophy. I realize I’m probably stepping on a few toes here, but I’ve field-dressed, skinned and butchered several hundred head of big game and even more smaller critters in the course of my life and never have I felt the need for a knife with a gut hook. To me, they look and feel clumsy.
And while I’m on this particular road, I don’t care for all of those saw teeth on many field knives, especially the ones advertised as “survival” knives. A small saw, similar to the old style “Wyoming” saw, works infinitely better and isn’t such a pain in the butt to clean. Which incidentally, I’ve seen sawback bayonets and, for the life of me, can’t figure that out. Granted, I was not a Marine and not trained in that particular form of “Poke and Pull,” but can you imagine trying to pull that blade back out of whatever is impaled on the end of the blade?
Maybe you just leave whoever wound up impaled and grab their weapon and proceed from there? Honest, when I was working in country, we had tomahawks, machetes and survival knives, but nary a bayonet for our M-16s. This is another thing of many, soldier-wise or otherwise, I have no clue about! But, then again, we “wing wipers” aren’t generally regarded as infantry or trained as such.
Anyway, these gripes are gripes about things that bug me, like people who smoke but don’t have the class to field-strip their smokes and pocket their trash when they’re done. Or don’t have the knowledge or inclination perhaps, to dig a “cat hole” and bury their fecal waste when adventuring into our backcountry past the realm of “Porta-Pottys.” Or psuedo “cowboys” who chew and spit out their truck window without checking to see if anyone’s behind them. Or people who misuse the term “Red Neck,” and especially jerk shooters target practicing on live animals during big game season at illogical ranges. (I personally enjoy long range riflery and indulge occasionally each year, but on inanimate targets, mostly rocks or steel targets.)
Other popular things that annoy and upset me are rich dudes out fishing just for the hell of it or as an exercise for their egos and releasing the fish they abused, with their guides’ approval, back into the water to die so the madness can continue.
These jerks aren’t there to enjoy a tranquil day on the water, or to appreciate the cloudless blue and clear air of the backcountry, or even to admire and appreciate the wondrous beauty of a native brookie or rainbow trout, too many are paying cash money to just exercise their egos and kill fish.
Just like I don’t believe in shooting wild critters just to watch them bleed and die and then cut body parts off for a trophy and leave the rest to rot. Or to see if I can make a difficult shot on an unwounded critter when the odds are against it. Noxious varmints are an entirely different subject. Generally speaking though, if I can’t eat it, I don’t shoot it.
Old Jack Lee, my best buddy’s Cherokee brother-in-law and my mentor of sorts, taught me that over a half century ago. It took awhile to take root, but that’s where I am now. My vision of God, or maybe you’d rather I term him the “Creator,” is that he didn’t put all this abundance of critters on this planet simply for our perverse amusement, but rather to sustain our bodies and teach us various attributes.
Unfortunately, some of us don’t appear to be paying attention, now do we?
Meinecke out!
