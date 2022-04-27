Lincoln, Neb., February – A mountain lion that was born in Nebraska has been killed in Montana, a first for both states.
So how do they know that the big cat was born in or even from Nebraska? These oversized pussy cats don’t carry driver’s licenses or other documentation, so what gives? Well, it seems the big cat was just a kitten back in 2018 when biologists ear-tagged it in a den in the Pine Ridge country near Chadron, Neb. That’s in the northwestern corner of the state up by old Fort Robinson where they killed Sitting Bull while putting him in jail. That’s a little history for you.
A wanderer like most cats, the youngster quit the den and headed north, ostensibly crossing Highway 9 and checking out the Black Hills. Maybe it was on a mission? More likely simply exercising its male prerogative and seeking some mountain cat style loving. Regardless, more than 250 miles later it wound up in the proximity of Ekalaka, Mont., where it was killed during the legal hunting season.
If the stupid cat had just stayed home, it probably would have lived to a ripe old age. Likely, most Nebraskans would have figured it for a big, “yaller” dog. Apparently, Nebraska has had more than a couple of big cats wandering around, but seldom are they seen or accosted. It’s understandable their wanting to bug out of cornfield country (I couldn’t wait to graduate high school and leave) and occasionally, wandering cats thought to be from Nebraska have been killed in other states (I remember one in Iowa many years ago) but never more than one state away. Must be like a reverse osmosis thing.
Lions from other states have been suspected of sneaking through Nebraska and some have been caught and killed. Probably a worse punishment for this devilish behavior would be to consign the big kitties to live out their lives among the corn fields and wheat fields. How boring for a big predator. A few years back a sheriff had to shoot a full-grown tom that had taken to surveilling the children at a schoolyard in St. Paul, Neb., and apparently wouldn’t leave when asked to. Some critters just can’t take a hint.
As a school kid living in Grand Island, Neb., back in the 1950s I can tell you that the only wildlife you could find was out at the old Cherry Street dance hall on a Friday night. Or parked out in some farmer’s fields with your favorite squeeze. Or me and my group when we got our Irish up and decided to go tease some local small-town marshals into a chase/race for something to do on a Saturday night. Now that was fun, but we were probably the only ones who enjoyed it.
Back then the main excitement was when a young couple parked in their car saw and reported a big foot watching them perform amorously inside their old Chevy parked out on the old bridge road outside of the small town of Ravenna. They said it was 8 foot tall and covered with hair. It must have been upset with the proceeding because they swore it almost overturned the car shaking it.
After a lot of fuss and bother and a couple of weeks of sheriffs and civilian posses combing the surrounding country, nothing ever came of it, just some oversized footprint smudges in the mud where it supposedly stood as it watched. Uncle Milt, Cuzn’s dad, who knew a lot about things like that, said it was likely just old John Pesek wandering around drunk, with his shirt off.
I knew there wasn’t really a Bigfoot, whatever that was, anywhere around or my Cherokee mentor, Jack Lee, would have stretched its hide on a drying rack, just because. If it was about hunting or fishing or just fiddling around, Jack had a handle on it. He could drop a flushing pheasant with his bow on demand and always knew where the biggest catfish laid up. He and his wife, my BFF Jerry’s sister, ate a lot of venison too, back when deer were more than scarce. As he explained it, that was his inherited tribal right. Don’t have a clue about that, but unlike a lot of personalities today or stories in someone’s book, Jack was the real thing. And he liked me tagging along with him.
But back to the Peseks. There were a lot of farmers involved in those summer county-fair types of wrestling back then and they were more popular than WWE. Some of them shared more than just local fame. Probably where the networks got the ideas for the present theatrical television productions. Regardless the main attractions were the good guys, Old John Pesek and his son Jack, who was a local big-time university football star back in the day and their opposites, the “Dirty Duseks,” a pair of brothers from the Polish Alps area of the state.
Actually, those matches were a big deal back then and these men were big dudes and very athletic, always giving the crowds their money’s worth, even if they did have to break up a few real chairs over their opponents’ heads and splatter some spectators with real blood.
Makes me wonder what would have happened back then if a mountain lion had showed up in some farmer’s backyard or calving field? Or a bear?
According to reports over these last couple of decades, they’re there now. Along with huge bull elk and moose and more darned deer than even old Jack Lee could hunt out. Granted, there was no ESA back then, but I think shoot, shovel and shut up would probably cover it. Also makes me wonder how uncle Milt knew all about Big Foot and Old John Pesek?
Heck, back in those days, they didn’t tell us kids nothing.
