The Cody indoor track team had three first-place finishes during the Basin Nation meet on Saturday in Gillette.
The Fillies finished fourth behind Cheyenne Central, Natrona and Thunder Basin, while the boys took fifth behind Natrona, Cheyenne Central, Torrington and Sheridan.
“I’d say our third meet was a success, we’ve had PRs in many events at every meet and our hard work in practice is definitely paying off,” senior Taylen Stinson said.
Stinson earned the lone individual top finish, winning the 800 meter run by more than six seconds.
“It felt good to get out and run an open 800 because I didn’t get the chance to at the previous meets,” she said “My plan was to get out from the start and then try to stick with the paces coach (Maggie) Kirkham had in mind for me.”
Stinson was also part of the winning 4x400 relay with Ada Nelson, Ava Stafford and Keira Jackson, and the 1,600 sprint medley relay with Allie Broussard, Stafford and Nelson.
“The sprint medley and 4x400 both ran really good,” coach Bret Engdahl said.
Stinson also finished second in the 1600.
“I think the 1600 went pretty well, and my strategy in that event was to try to stick behind the lead runner because she’s been running very fast times this season,” she said. “I had also finished a 200 leg in the sprint medley right before the 1600, so I didn’t quite get a PR, but I was within a second of it.”
The 4x800 relay team of Keira Jackson, Sadie Jackson, Kylie Silva and Julia Nelson earned a second-place finish and Ada Nelson earned a fourth-place finish in the 400 for the girls.
The Broncs also had a handful of top-five finishers including Graidin Arnold, who took third in the 55 meter hurdles behind two 4A runners.
“I felt really good about my preliminary race,” he said. “I was a little anxious because of a false start, but as soon as that gun went off it was just me and the track and I finished with a nice clean race and a PR.
“I try to keep my mind and body straight going into finals. I don’t do much prior to the race, just make sure my hips are still nice and loose and ready to run.”
Matt Nelson also finished third in both the prelims and finals of the 55 meter dash, while Dillion Brost earned a fourth place in the 200.
Charlie Hulbert and Riley Nelson finished three, four in the 800.
“They both ran a great 800,” Engdahl said.
Kaden Clark finished fourth in pole vault, while Remy Broussard took fifth in high jump.
In the relays, the 4x400 team of Arnold, Nielson, Hulbert and Nelson finished fourth, while the 4x200 team of Kash Merritt, Sean Gaul, Ben Hogan and Jacob Ball finished fifth.
“I think the boys did amazing overall,” Arnold said. “We had PRs across the board in multiple events and we competed very well against some tough competition.”
Cody returns to Gillette this weekend for the Sheridan Bronc Invite.
Basin Nation
Girls
55 meter dash - 15. Allie Broussard 7.79, 17. Ava Meier 7.80, 24. Isabelle Paddock 7.89, 48. Molly Buckles 8.24, 50. Riley Simone 8.26, 59. Laura Phillips 8.34, 88. Hailey Holeman 8.75.
200 meter dash - 24. Keira Jackson 28.95, 49. Molly Buckles 29.99, 59. Isabel Taylor 30.31, 60. Violet Wollschlager 30.35, 78. Kelsey Pomajzl 30.97, 82. Riley Simone 31.07, 94. Montana Massey 31.96, 108. Morgan Evans 32.42, 113. Maylee Potas 32.48, 117. Cali Holeman 32.67.
400 meter dash - 4. Ada Nelson 1:00.97, 21. Ava Stafford 1:07.38, 40. Madison Christler 1:10.29, 41. Sadie Jackson 1:10.30, 43. Kylie Silva 1:11.08, 45. Violet Wollschlager 1:11.72, 68. Maylee Potas 1:15.51.
800 meter run - 1. Taylen Stinson 2:26.19, 8. Julia Nelson 2:35.37.
1,600 meter run - 2. Taylen Stinson 5:24.78.
3,200 meter run - 6. Sadie Jackson 12:47.22, 10. Kylie Silva 13:01.40.
55 meter hurdles - 10. Aspen Kalkowski 9.52, 11. Ava Meier 9.56, 24. Violet Wollschlager 10.13, 40. Rainey Powell 10.66, 46. Emilia Median 10.84, 48. Montana Massey 10.85, 56. Kali Adams 11.40, 71. Rylie Nelson 12.17.
4x200 meter relay - 4. Cody A (Broussard, Paddock, Meier, Kalkowski) 1:53.55, 15. Cody B (Kali Adams, Buckles, Evans, Allison Gee) 2:05.23.
4x400 meter relay - 1. Cody A (Ada Nelson, Stafford, Keira Jackson, Stinson) 4:15.72, 8. Cody B (Kalkowski, Gee, Paddock, Meier) 4:34.67.
4x800 meter relay - 2. Cody A (Keira Jackson, Sadie Jackson, Silva, Julia Nelson) 10:33.90.
Sprint medley relay - 1. Cody A (Broussard, Stinson, Stafford, Ada Nelson) 4:24.81.
High jump - 7. Kenzie Ratcliff 4-10, 8. Allison Gee 4-08.
Pole vault - 7. Emileigh Dalton 9-00, 8. Kelsey Pomajzl,8-06, 9. Isabelle Paddock 8-06, 9. Hailey Holeman 8-06, 13. Maylee Potas 8-00.
Long jump - 12. Allie Broussard 14-10.50, 17. Riley Simone 14-00.50, 52. Rainey Powell 12-00.50.
Triple jump - 15. Isabel Taylor 30-08.25, 22. Kenzie Ratcliff 29-02.50, 28. Morgan Evans 27-07.50.
Shot put - 10. Laura Phillips 34-07.75, 34. Emma Lindahl 28-04.25, 50. Rachel Williams 25-06.25, 61. Josey Lemburg 23-11.25, 63. Harper Hawk 23-04, 64. Gabby Hooper 23-01, 75. Rylie Nelson 20-09.
Boys
55 meter dash - 3. Matt Nelson 6.65, 9. Dillion Brost 6.87, 13. Graidin Arnold 6.92, 22. Logan Class 7.02, 30. Remy Broussard 7.08, 42. Jackson Schroeder 7.13, 66. Jacob Ball 7.30, 77. Christian Dudrick 7.39, 92. Isaac Winters 7.54.
200 meter dash - 4. Dillion Brost 23.93, 6. AJ Baustert 24.06, 21. Jackson Schroeder 24.86, 32. Kash Merritt 25.57, 42. Kaden Clark 25.99, 61. Christian Dudrick 26.68, 71. Jarrett Christler 26.95, 74. Roan Thurmond 27.02, 97. Michael McCormick 27.76.
400 meter dash - 18. Jarrett Christler 58.52, 20. Benjamin Stewart 59.31, 47. Isaac Winters 1:02.98, 60. Roan Thurmond 1:04.99, 61. Michael McCormick 1:05.47, 68. Colter Morris 1:10.93.
800 meter run - 3. Charlie Hulbert 2:05.17, 4. Riley Nielson 2:05.97.
1,600 meter run - 9. Charlie Hulbert 4:38.23, 10. Riley Nielson 4:41.99, 29. Randall Nielson 5:13.77.
3,200 meter run - 9. Benjamin Stewart 10:41.71, 14. Randall Nielson 11:05.39.
55 meter hurdles - 3. Graidin Arnold 8.11, 31. Colter Morris 10.53.
4x200 meter relay - 5. Cody B (Merritt, Sean Gaul, Hogan, Ball) 1:40.37.
4x400 meter relay - 4. Cody A (Arnold, Riley Nielson, Hulbert, Nelson) 3:46.28, 5. Cody B (Gaul, Hogan, Class, Aiden Power) 3:52.91.
High jump - 5. Remy Broussard 5-06, 11. Benjamin Hogan 5-04.
Pole vault - 4. Kaden Clark 12-00.
Long jump - 6. Remy Broussard 20-03, 10. Jacob Ball 18-11, 19. Logan Class 18-04.50, 23. Kaden Clark 18-03, 35. Jarom Beardall 17-07, 37. Christian Dudrick 17-05.50, 44. Michael McCormick 17-01, 76. Colter Morris 14-09.
Triple jump - 8. Christian Dudrick 37-03.50, 17. Jarom Beardall 34-09, 24. Isaac Winters 33-04.25.
