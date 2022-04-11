The Cody Filly varsity softball team started out a weekend road swing going yard six times on Friday in Green River, and rode hot hitting and solid pitching to string together four consecutive victories and up its record to 6-3, 3-0 in conference play.
“We had not had that many runs in two games ever,” coach Chad Smith said. “We had three in each varsity game and one in the JV game. It was pretty fun to watch.”
The Fillies beat Green River 19-3 in game one and 19-8 in game two.
On Saturday, Cody got past Rock Springs 9-3 in game one and 5-4 in game two.
Leading 1-0 in the top of the second against Green River in game one, pitcher Ellie Ungrund helped her own cause with a two-run homer to center to make it 3-0 Fillies.
Later in the inning, Ava Wollschlager sent a bomb over the fence in center field, a three run blast that scored Morgan Evans and Ava Meier.
It was the start of a big weekend at the plate for Wollschlager.
“Honestly I got pickier with the pitches with the pitches I am seeing,” Wollschlager said. “I just decided to wait until I got a good pitch to before I started swinging at bad ones. That really helped me hit some line drives and not ground out as much.”
Meier started out the third inning with a solo shot to put the Fillies up 8-0 and in complete control.
Cody scattered 21 hits in the game, the majority of those for extra bases.
Meier finished 3 for 3, scored three times and drove in a pair.
Evans and Violet Wollschlager combined for six hits, four runs and four RBIs.
Wollschlager drove in four and scored twice in the 17-4 win.
Ungrund gave up six hits and struck out four.
Green River jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the first inning of game two.
Ava Wollschlager doubled in the second with one out scoring Riley Simone, Hailee Hanson and Evans to tie things up 6-6.
Violet Wollschlager went deep in the top of the third to make it 11-7 Fillies.
Simone followed that up with a solo homer to make it 12-7.
Emily Egger parked one with two outs in the inning to drive in Ava Wollschlager and make it 14-7 Cody.
Egger drove in Jayma Tuttle and Ava Wollschlager on a double in the top of the fourth to help lead the Fillies to the 19-8 win.
“I’m not necessarily a big home run hitter, but I was feeling like we could get some hits going into this weekend,” Tuttle said. “I think we have improved in just the previous games. Even our newbies have improved like crazy. They are stepping in there and catching pop flies and doing everything well.”
In game one at Rock Springs on Saturday, Cody scored seven runs in the second inning and never looked back in the 9-3 win.
Meier connected for a triple to score Katie Brasher, Egger and Tuttle .
Up 5-0 later in the inning, Ava Wollschlager knocked in Evans and Simone on a double to left.
“There were a lot of hard hit balls this weekend,” Smith said. “The confidence has shown up and we are starting to get into game shape. Hopefully by the time we face the Casper teams in two weeks we will be ready for them.”
The Fillies added runs on an Ava Wollschlager double and Brasher single in the top of the sixth to get the win.
Ungrund went the distance in the circle for Cody, striking out seven in seven innings and giving up no earned runs.
The Fillies jumped out to a four-run lead in game two and held on for the 5-4 win.
A strong wind blowing in from right field didn’t help either team in the field or at the plate.
“There was so much dirt in my eyes,” catcher Tuttle said. “I have been catching for about four or five years now, so I’m kind of used to it. You just have to call the occasional timeout and rub your eyes.”
The Fillies scored three runs in the third.
Meier scored after a single by Ava Wollschlager. Ungrund drove her in on a double to center. Ungrund scored after a single by Brasher.
“I feel like our whole team has gotten a lot closer, especially after this weekend,” Ava Wollschlager said. “We can feel we are going to have a good season. We are all just happy to be out there and we are all working together to score more runs instead of going after individual stats.”
Tuttle drove in Evans on a single to right in the top of the fourth to make it 4-1 Fillies.
An Ava Wollschlager single drove in Violet Wollschlager to put Cody up 5-1.
The Lady Tigers closed the gap late, but Violet Wollschlager and Simone combined to hold off the Rock Springs offense.
Simone went four innings, giving up three runs on four hits and striking out a pair.
Violet Wollschlager worked an inning in the circle, giving up zero hits, no runs and striking out one.
“This team has a combination of everything. We have a strong defense, solid pitching and one of our main strengths is base running,” Tuttle said. “I’m really excited. We play Natrona County and Kelly Walsh here soon and they will really test our skills .”
