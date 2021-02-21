After postponing a week due to frigid temperatures, the Cody Nordic ski races were held Friday and Saturday at Pahaska.
Friday in the skate race Marshall Brookins finished fourth 26:39.1, Landon Rau 11th in 28:52.4 and Luis Mata 24th 36:31.8.
For the girls, Elisa Wachob finished eighth in 30:19.0, Liberty Laing finished 28th in 37:36.4 and Hayley Pearson-Horner 31st in 40:23.8.
Saturday Brookins finished third in the classic race in 21:14.9. Rau took ninth in 23:13.1 and Mata 25th in 29:11.3.
Wachob finished ninth in the girls race in 26:22.5. Pearson-Horner was 26th in 30:35.5 and Laing 30th in 32:55.7.
