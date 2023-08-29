The night temperatures are falling. School supplies have filled the store shelves. And if one listens closely when they pass by Cody High School, they can hear the chirp of whistles and the crack of pads. It can only mean one thing. Football is back.
For the Broncs, that means righting the wrongs of the ending of last season. No one would dare to call their effort last fall anything but a success, with Cody earning a berth in its third straight state championship game and boasting the best offensive and defensive numbers of any squad in Class 3A. The ending to the season, a 14-7 loss to Star Valley in the big finale that broke a multi-year winning streak, has left a bad taste in the mouths of many returning to wear the blue and gold. They aren’t dwelling on it, but they haven’t forgotten the sting of that loss, either.
“It is definitely a motivator because it wasn’t the outcome we were expecting,” said junior Maddax Ball. “We’ve kind of put that in the back of our minds and are ready to work through and prepare for bigger upcoming challenges.”
The Broncs are gearing up for a new win streak and a return to the state title game, but they’ll be without 23 members of that runner-up squad, lost to the spring’s graduation. That doesn’t mean they’ll be without experience on either side of the ball. Coach Matt McFadden has built the kind of juggernaut that can compete every year and the new Broncs are ready to prove themselves.
“We lost a lot of starters, but the ones that we returned, they had a lot of playing time,” he said. “I kind of feel like everyone has overlooked them. They’re chomping at the bit. They’ve got a chip on their shoulders from everyone overlooking them and they’re ready to go.”
This year’s new squad is already familiar with the playbook. McFadden isn’t throwing too many wrinkles into a system that’s worked for years, and fans can expect to see the same type of football that has led to Cody’s sustained success.
What isn’t totally clear yet is how the squad is going to get there. The Broncs have some continuity on the offensive line, but will be testing out new groups at running back and receiver and will have a new face under center. Cody graduated its top five rushers and its top four receivers from a season ago, and throw in the loss of the newest member of the Fighting Irish in quarterback Luke Talich, and there’s a bit of uncertainty on offense. But these Broncs aren’t worried. They’re excited and down in the trenches, they’re ready to start clearing a path.
“There are many roles that are being filled and I would say that each role is as important as the others,” said senior Conner Moss. “There are not too many challenges with putting in a new o-line because we have lots of dudes hungry to be on the field at o-line that are competing for spots.”
Cody has similar question marks on the defensive side of the ball. Logan Class, one of the top defensive ends in the state, returns for the Broncs, but new defensive coordinator Scott Schnell will have to fill most of his other slots with new bodies. He has 107 kids to choose from, the third straight year Cody had had more than 100 players on its roster. That kind of depth is rare and is sure to give the Broncs a boost. Veteran leadership will be critical, and Class is ready for that role.
“With starters graduating, I am ready and excited to have more responsibilities and more people relying on me and my ability to help carry the team as a leader,” Class said. “On the defensive side of things, we are scheming a little different and have a few different positions, but I am excited to see what Coach Schnell has up his sleeve.”
For all the new plays and new numbers on the field, there is one thing that hasn’t changed: this group is just as ready to prove themselves as any team in the past.
Building a winning culture is one of the hardest things to do in sports, and these Broncs aren’t taking that for granted. They’re focused on the little things they need to do to get back to Laramie.
“The perfect picture would be another state championship for Cody football, but I think this year we have to just focus on getting better each game and working our way to the highest level we can play,” Ball said. “I think things will fall into place.”
