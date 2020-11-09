The Cody junior varsity volleyball team finished with a .500 record this season.
“This year’s JV team was a little larger than I was used to, but each of the girls brought something to the team if they were contributing from the bench or on the court,” coach Charee Critchfield said. “This group of girls were awesome to coach. I saw improvements in all of the players through the course of the season and I hope that they continue to work on their skills to be even better next season.”
Cody finished with a 10-10 record and earned wins over Natrona and Riverton to end the season.
“I was happy to see that we may have lost to a team earlier in the season, but we came back with a vengeance and played them tough, learning from our last encounter with them and beat them,” Critchfield said. “Throughout the season I had six or seven different lineups to try to figure out the ideal position for all of the girls and to work around craziness that happened with COVID restrictions. The girls adapted well and grew in different positions so they were more rounded players.”
Members of the team this year were Jayma Tutle, Alora Nunn, Ada Nelson, Ava Meier, Isabelle Radakovich, Gillian Growney, Maddie Lee, Emileigh Dalton, Riley Simone, Gabi Lee, Laura Phillips, Allie Broussard, Miah McCarten and Mia Beachler.
“I really appreciated the defensive players,” Critchfield said. “They would put up good passes and digs to allow our offense to run and give our setter the time to get to the ball and put up a good set to be smashed. I also had younger players step up and show me that they deserved to be playing on my court and that my team needed their competitiveness and work ethic.”
