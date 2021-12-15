The Yellowstone Quake had a fresh face aboard from abroad do well in the goal over the weekend in Bozeman, but couldn’t quite find enough offense in a pair of 5-2 losses to the Icedogs.
On Friday night, Brandon Kididis scored on a power play goal for the Quake (5-19-2 ) assisted by Benjamin Angeli to tie things up 1-1 early in the first period, but Bozeman (16-8-2) answered with two goals of their own to take a 3-1 lead into the third period.
Down 4-1, Gustov Ostman found the back of the net assisted by Kididis to bring the Quake to within two at 4-2.
Bozeman struck quickly after that and put another score on the board at the 4:29 mark to secure the 5-2 win.
The Quake held the Icedogs to just 47 shots on goal, but only managed 21 shots on goal of their own.
The Quake defense and goalie Edvin Falkenstrom held the Icedogs to 0-for-5 on power play opportunities, but went just 1-for-6 on their own chances.
Falkenstrom, the new addition from Sweden, stopped 42 of 47 shots.
On Saturday, the Icedogs took a little more advantage of their power play opportunities, finishing the game 2-for-4, but that was also in more than 18 minutes with extra strength. Yellowstone was shut down in four power play chances.
The two power play goals for Bozeman came in the second period with the Icedogs already leading 1-0.
Ostman got the Quake on the board in the third period on an assist by Angeli to make it 3-1 Quake.
Jack Harris chipped in a goal at the 9:26 mark of the third to draw Yellowstone to within two goals, but couldn’t quite find the back of the net again, despite 14 shots in the period, its most of the game.
The Quake defense also held Bozeman to just 42 shots and Falkenstrom stopped 37 of those with the Icedogs final goal coming against an empty net.
The Quake will head to Blaine, Minn., for the 2021 North American Hockey League Showcase next week. The annual Showcase features every team in the league where they will all play three regular season games in front of scouts.
Yellowstone plays the Norwich Sea Captains on Monday. On Tuesday, they battle the Austin Ice Bats. Wednesday will feature a matchup with the Atlanta Capitals.
