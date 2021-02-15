Four senior members and two coaches from the Cody football team will get one more chance to play on the gridiron together this June in the 48th annual Shrine Bowl.
Nic Talich, Cody Phillips, Keaton Stone, Caleb Pryor, coach Matt McFadden and assistant coach Jim Talich will take the field to help the North team try and win its eighth straight Shrine Bowl victory over the South team.
Meeteetse’s Hadley Abarr and coach Zeb Hagen will join them.
It will be the second time McFadden has been a head coach of the game and third time overall coaching in it, leading the North to a win in 2015. Hagen was also scheduled to serve as an assistant coach in the 2020 game.
The game will be played on June 12 at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper. The 2020 Shrine bowl was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Although the Shrine Bowl is a Wyoming high school football all-star game, earning an invite to the game entails much more than just sport.
“The Shrine is such a amazing cause with a football game tied to it – not the other way around,” McFadden said. “It’s a chance to work with and build relationships with some of the best players and coaches in the state.”
It will be Hagen’s third time being a part of the event.
“It’s always a pretty humbling, fun experience,” he said. “I feel with the potential of some of our kids maybe getting to go, I didn’t want to pass that opportunity up.”
The players spend the week of the game getting to know each other and championing the Shriners’ cause.
In between practices, the players make a trip to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City and meet the children their game is raising money for. They also run a parade through downtown Casper.
Since the game started in 1974, the Shrine Bowl has raised nearly $750,000 for Shriners Hospital. The 2020 game was the first time it had been canceled.
Nic Talich will become the third member of his family to play in the game as both his father and uncle competed for the South out of Pine Bluffs High School.
“To be able to represent Cody and get to meet with those kids from the Shriners Hospital is humbling and honoring,” Nic Talich said.
(Joshua Leach contributed to this report)
