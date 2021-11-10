The Meeteetse Longhorns 6-man football team may have finished the season a couple of points shy of returning to the state title game, but they ended the run going out in style in a 47-46 thriller Friday afternoon in Baggs.
Little Snake River (9-0, 5-0) kept its perfect season intact and will face Encampment in the championship game despite every effort from the Longhorns (5-4, 3-2) in the process.
“Defensively I thought we played pretty well,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “Special teams definitely stepped up at times, and then had some tough breaks at times.”
Stepping up meant Joe Pina returning an onside kick 39 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the Longhorns up 46-40 with 7:22 to go in the game.
Mickle Ogden was nearly perfect on extra points as well, going 5 of 6 and putting 10 points on the board for the ’Horns in the process.
But it was the onside kick return that nearly sealed the game for Meeteetse. Pina raced in to pick up the ball that hadn’t rolled far enough for the kicking team to be able to recover it.
“That was just Joe being Joe and being savvy,” Hagen said. “He made a good, quick decision.”
Pina also added 21 tackles to go along with the go-ahead touchdown return.
“I had seen my teammate, Mickle Ogden do that in the Farson game, so I knew it was perfectly legal,” Pina said. “I was surprised that I didn’t get laid out trying to pick it up.”
As good as the defense was for the Horns the majority of the game, they couldn’t stop the Rattlers from taking the lead on a 48-yard touchdown run to seal the win.
“Truly, it was a great performance from both teams,” Dace Bennett said. “Even though we fell short by one point, the guys worked their tails off and went as hard as they could.”
Junior Kiernan Ehrhart-Mukiibi stepped up again for Meeteetse. The junior caught three passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns. He also added six tackles.
Senior Kalvin Erickson finished with 64 yards receiving and a touchdown. He led the way with 22 tackles for Meeteetse.
“What made it a great game was the drive we had to try and make it back to the state championship game,” Erickson said.
The drive was there in spirit, but the Horns came up just one drive short on the field to make the return trip to the title game.
“It was a tough game,” Hagen said. “Probably deep down they were a little disappointed, but it certainly wasn’t for a lack of heart. That might have been the best two 6-man teams in the state. There is definitely no doubt they left it all out there on the field.”
