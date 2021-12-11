The Cody Fillies basketball team finished the weekend in Gillette with a 57-47 over Campbell County.
Cody outscored the Lady Camels 17-6 in the second quarter and led by 5 at the break.
Kennedi Niemann had her best game of the weekend and finished with 16 points to lead the Fillies. Molly Hays dropped in 12 points and Reece Niemann added 11 in the win.
Cody is now 3-0 on the season.
