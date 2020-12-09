Thursday, Dec. 10 – Cody at Shoshoni, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12 – Cody vs. Worland, 10 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 14 – Cody vs. Lovell, 5 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18 – Cody vs. Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 4 – Cody vs. Powell, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 9 – Cody at Burlington, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 16 – Cody at Riverton, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 19 – Cody at Worland, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 21 – Cody vs. Meeteetse, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 22 – Cody vs. Natrona, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 23 – Cody at Rock Springs, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 26 – Cody vs. Greybull, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 2 – Cody at Rocky Mountain, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 5 – Cody at Star Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 6 – Cody at Jackson, 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 11 – Cody at Meeteetse, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 13 – Cody vs. Green River, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 16 – Cody at Powell, 5 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19 – Cody at Natrona, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 23 – Cody vs. Worland, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 27 – Cody vs. Riverton, 12:30 p.m.
