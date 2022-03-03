The Cody Fillies basketball team got off to a little bit of a slow start, but put together a big second half to pull away from Jackson on Saturday night in a 59-28 win at the 4A West regional tournament in Riverton.
Jackson led Cody 13-7 at the end of the first period, but Cody rallied to take a 21-16 lead into halftime.
Kennedi Niemann capped off a 15-2 run with a triple just over 3 minutes into the third quarter and Cody just added to the lead from there.
Kennedi Niemann finished with 16 points for Cody. Molly Hays added 12 and Reece Niemann 10 in the win.
Cody will face Green River tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. for a chance to advance to the championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.