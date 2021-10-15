The Cody football team remained undefeated on the season with a 47-12 victory on the road at Green River.
Chaz Cowie rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, and Drew Trotter added a touchdown reception from Luke Talich to put the Broncs up 19-0 early.
The Broncs scored 28 points in the third quarter on touchdown runs from Jackson Schroeder, Trotter and Cowie to put the Wolves away.
The No. 1 ranked Broncs host No. 2 Jackson next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.