Now about halfway through their season, the No. 3 Meeteetse Lady ’Horns are on their way to putting together another strong season, and added two more wins last week.
“I feel like the team is at a good point, but I feel like we still have ways to go,”said senior outside hitter Lexi Allen. “But I believe we can make it there before regionals, which is what matters.”
Rocky Mountain
With just one loss on the season, the Lady ’Horns, who boast the best record in 1A, went into their second match-up this season against 2A Rocky Mountain on Friday, wanting to shake off their loss to No. 3 2A Riverside a week before.
They did just that, beating the Grizzlies in four sets, 25-19, 20-25, 25-8, 25-13. In the second set, coach Kelsey Scolari said some complacency set in, a recurring theme this season for the Lady ’Horns (7-1, 2-0 conference).
“That’s our sleepy set,” Scolari said. “We kind of lose focus a bit, especially if the first set is an easy win.”
Meeteetse was without one of its key pieces in the match, junior setter Kiana Horsen, who sat out the match with a knee injury. Horsen’s younger sister Kayla filled in, notching two kills, an assist and a dig against Rocky Mountain (5-4, 0-2).
“I thought Kayla was very calm going in and playing her first varsity game,” said senior Samantha May. “She definitely stepped up and had a great game.”
Lovell
The Lady ’Horns followed up their performance on Friday with a thorough dismantling of the 3A Lovell Bulldogs in straight sets on Saturday, 25-8, 25-9, 25-17.
The Bulldogs (1-10, 0-2 conference) never backed down, and long rallies that saw the ball change sides six or more times were commonplace in the match. Ultimately, the Lady ’Horns were able to pull out the win thanks to fewer errors and posting the highest serving percentage of the season.
“We were consistent all game long, which is what we needed,” Scolari said.
The Lady ’Horns had their work cut out for them on offense. Every kill attempt seemed to have a Bulldog waiting underneath it. Even with the long rallies, Meeteetse was able to hold on just a little longer more often than not, going on long scoring runs and maintaining control of the serve.
Strong passing from senior Abigale May (11 assists) set up twin sister Samantha for kills, who led the team for the second time this season with seven.
“I thought we played our best game against Lovell and we had really good cover,” Samantha said. “I think we just focused on one point at a time. We really wanted to bring up the intensity from the past games and I think we accomplished that this past game.”
The Lady ’Horns travel to Basin this weekend for the 2A Duals, where they’ll play three matches and get a chance at redemption against Riverside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.