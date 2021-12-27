The Casper Star Tribune named two Cody Broncs football players to its Super 25 list, a group composed of the 25 best high school football players in Wyoming.
Junior quarterback and defensive safety Luke Talich, and senior running back Drew Trotter were both named to the Super 25 team as they helped lead Cody to its second consecutive 3A state championship.
Trotter helped Cody on its way to being the top rushing team in the state. He rushed for 616 yards and 13 touchdowns on 85 attempts.
He also caught 28 passes for 457 yards and six scores out of the backfield.
Trotter recently committed to Montana Tech University in Butte to play football for the Orediggers.
Talich was force on both sides of the ball for the Broncs.
At quarterback Talich completed 93 of 176 passes for 1,369 yards and threw for 17 touchdowns. He also rushed for 443 yards and 13 touchdowns for the year.
He finished with 249 total yards on Oct. 10 in a 49-13 win over previously unbeaten Evanston and averaged 166.7 total yards per game.
On defense he finished with 64 total tackles including four tackles for loss and a sack in helping to lead Cody to one of the top ranked defenses in the state.
