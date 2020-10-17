With the top two Fillies finishing 1-2, the Cody girls cross country team won the 3A West Conference on Friday in Riverton.
Riley Smith topped the field with a run of 18:59.23 and Ava Stafford finished second in 19:52.94, more than 30 seconds ahead of the third place finisher. Keira Jackson added a ninth place finish in 21:16.58 and Nicole Wagler finished 12th in 21:36.37 as the Fillies tallied 51 points to 73 for Star Valley.
The Broncs finished sixth, with David Juergens again leading the way with an 8th place finish and a run of 17:27.00.
Smith, Stafford, Jackson and Juergens all finished all conference.
The Fillies were rounded out by Elise Wachob in 27th (22:44.77), Raelyn Mong 31st (23:02.79) and Ellie Osborne 46th (26:48.18).
Beside Juergens, Broncs finishers were Charlie Hulbert 17th (18:18.28), Marshall Brookins 27th (18:43.07), Kyle Graham 39th (19:24.08) and Ian Graham 45th (19:46.24). Two top Cody runners who have struggled during the latter part of the season with injuries also competed, with Riley Nielson finishing 47th (20:09.82) and Wyatt Becker 54th (21:48.28).
