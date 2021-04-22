The No. 4 Cody Fillies softball team came back from a 4-1 deficit and scored 15 unanswered runs for a 16-4 win over Worland on Thursday afternoon at the East Sheridan Softball Complex. Cody was able to do it with selective yet crucial batting, only getting six hits but also drawing 10 walks.
Ava Meier’s inside-the-park home run in the fourth gave Cody a 12-run lead, allowing for a mercy rule ending in the next inning.
Gabi Lee, Morgan Evans and Laura Phillips had two RBIs a piece. Phillips also went 1-1 from the plate, hitting a double and drawing two walks.
Cody (4-0, 3-0 West) got off to a slow start thanks to a few errors made in the field and on the base paths. But a seven-run second inning quickly reversed their fortunes.
An Evans two-run RBI brought Cody within 4-3 and then a Worland (1-3, 1-2 West) fielding error on a Meier grounder gave Cody a lead it would not relinquish. Ava Wollschlager and Phillips each added hits before the inning was over.
After a scoreless third, the Fillies got hot again in the fourth, drawing three straight walks and taking advantage of a Warriors error for two more runs.
With a 12-4 lead in the fourth and two runners on, Meier stepped to the plate and blasted a line drive to left. The Worland outfielder missed the ball on a bounce and it rolled all the way to the outfield fence. Worland was able to get the ball in and make a close play at home but Meier slipped just under the tag for a homer.
Ally Schroeder took over for Ellie Ungrund on the mound in the fifth and retired the side with three straight strikeouts.
After a rocky start and some early trouble with accuracy, Ungrund settled down, only allowing three hits and two earned runs over four innings with seven strikeouts.
Cody will get its biggest challenge yet when it takes on No. 2 Kelly Walsh (4-0, 3-0 West) and Natrona (1-3, 1-2 West) next Friday and Saturday in Casper.
