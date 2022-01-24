The Laramie Invite presented some unique challenges for the Cody Nordic ski team, but the Broncs and Fillies put together another successful weekend high above the host city in the Snowy Range.
Elisa Wachob finished 16th in Friday’s 6K skate for the Fillies in 24 minutes, 31.5 seconds, while Marshall Brookins and Landon Rau landed 19th and 23rd, respectively, for the Broncs.
“Friday went well,” coach Meggin Becker said. “It’s an adjustment for us to race at a higher altitude for four miles doing skating which is an anaerobic technique.”
Rau’s time of 21:34.0 was just the start of a solid weekend for the Bronc junior.
“The elevation got to us a little bit, but overall we did really well,” Rau said. “A big part of it is the mental game, just knowing you are at a higher elevation and you want to shut that out.”
The Snowy Range course featured a number of twists and turns, forcing the racers to look ahead and anticipate transitions from one technique to the next.
Racers needed to plan and think strategically about when to make a move or attack, when to sit back and be patient and then wait for an opponent to pull a skier along until they can slingshot past.
Manan Dequesses, having never Nordic skied before, finished her first skate race for the Fillies with a solid time of 32:48.5 for 52nd.
Hayley Pearson-Horner was just ahead of her with a 28:54.5 for 39th.
Hayden Campbell finished strong for the Broncs on Friday with a 22:16.9 for 29th.
Saturday’s 7.5K classic race started out as a pleasant surprise for everyone on the mountain.
“As a coach, and hopefully the athletes, you couldn’t pick better conditions for a classic race in regards to selecting your kick wax,” Becker said. “The classic tracks were a little soft and didn’t have a chance to firm up and allow for the really fast times.”
Wachob posted another fast time for the Fillies with a 31:21.1 for 15th in the classic.
Pearson-Horner finished 32nd in 35:29.7.
Brookins clocked in at 23:56.3 for third on the boys side.
Rau was at 27:15.5 for 22nd.
Despite a fall on Saturday, Teegan Cowie recovered nicely and had one of her best races of the season with a 35:22.8 to land ninth for the JV girls.
The Nordic teams will be off this week before returning the following weekend to Lander for the Lander Invite.
This week should be a good time to push hard in practice and focus on the next invite.
“After every race we have what we call confessionals, what we are proud of and what we need to work on,” Rau said. “And then typically Monday nights are ski nights in the dark with head lamps where we work on things that were brought up. This week we can really push ourselves extra hard, and then recover next week before the races.”
The bye week comes just in time for the Broncs and Fillies.
“We are looking forward to a week of rest, recovering and spending some quality time tweaking a few things,” Becker said. “Despite the minimal time we can train in the snow, we are ready to race and put up great results. I’m just so proud and honored to see them evolve.”
Laramie Invite
Friday 6K Skate
Girls
16. Eilisa Wachob, 24:31.5. 39. Hayley Pearson-Horner, 28:54.5. 52. Manon Dequesses, 32:48.5. 53. Teegan Cowie, 36:08.2.
Boys
19. Marshall Brookins, 21:03.4. 23. Landon Rau, 21:34.0. 29. Hayden Campbell, 22:16.9. 54. Luis Mata, 26:42. 2. 58. Curtis Miller, 28:33.4. Parker Laing, 29:01.7. 61. Beau Baxter, 30:57.4.
Saturday 7.5K Classic
Girls
15. Wachob, 31:21.1. 32. Pearson-Horner, 35:29.7.
JV
9. Cowie, 35:22.8. 10. Desquesses, 35:31.6.
Boys
3. Brookins, 23:56.3. 22. Rau, 27:15.5. 25. Campbell, 27:50.5. 48. Mata, 33:12.1. 51. Baxter, 51, 34:33.6. 56. Laing, 39:24.5.
