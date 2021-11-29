After the Cody Broncs football team finished the 2021 with a perfect 11-0 record and a 41-24 victory over Jackson to win their second consecutive 3A state title, a flood of players were honored by the Wyoming Coaches Association.
Cody, which is currently on a 16-game win streak, landed 11 players on the All-State 3A football team. The same 11 players made All-Conference.
Coach Matt McFadden was named 3A Coach of the Year by his fellow coaches in the conference.
The Broncs finished the season as the top rushing team in 3A. A physical offensive line helped pave the way for an average of 266.2 yards per game and 39 rushing touchdowns.
Offensive linemen Grayson Beaudrie, Danny Becker and Jonny Williams helped pave the way for a successful season and earned All-State honors.
All three also earned All-Conference nods. Williams was also All-State last season.
“Jonny Williams is very physical, very athletic and very versatile,” McFadden said. “We played him in a lot of different spots on the offensive line and he played them all very well.”
Becker’s physicality also helped anchor strong offensive and defensive lines.
“Danny Becker was just a really good all-around lineman” McFadden said. “He worked really hard and was just a huge presence on the line.”
They helped open up the holes for All-State running back Chaz Cowie. Cowie finished the season with 754 yards on 99 attempts and nine touchdowns.
He also earned All-Conference honors.
“Chaz is a terrific running back,” McFadden said. “He is kind of smaller in stature but he played very physical. Any time we needed a big play, whether it was a run or a catch, he made it.”
Quarterback Luke Talich was named All-State and All-Conference. The junior finished the season with 17 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. He also ran for 443 yards and six touchdowns.
“The biggest thing with Luke was his ability to throw the ball, McFadden said. “He worked really hard on becoming a quarterback and a leader, not just a great athlete.”
Drew Trotter finished the season with 28 receptions for 457 yards and six touchdowns to get All-State and All-Conference nods. He finished with 1,178 total yards and 19 touchdowns for the season.
“Drew had a terrific year and is just a great all-around back,” McFadden said. “We used him in the running game, he was a great blocker on the perimeter and came around to be a great receiver. We utilized him a lot in the passing game.”
Daniel Gorman and Jace Grant were an integral part of a stout defensive line that gave up just over 100 yards per game on the ground.
Both earned All-State and All-Conference recognition.
Gorman finished the year with 75 total tackles and led the team with 13 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He was All State last year as well.
“Daniel Gorman set our sack record for a single season,” McFadden said. “He’s just one of the most athletic kids we’ve ever had. He was almost unblockable at times.”
Grant finished with 55 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
“Jace was a great player on both sides of the line,”McFadden said “He came back from a knee injury and just got better as the year went on. Him next to Daniel Gorman was tough for teams to handle.”
At linebacker, Remy Broussard and Jackson Schroeder each received All-State and All-Conference recognition.
Schroeder finished the year with 77 total tackles and 11 tackles for loss.
“Jack is athletic, fast and made a lot of tackles behind the line of scrimmage,” McFadden said. “He really grew up this year from his sophomore year and we are glad he will be back with us next year.”
Broussard finished with 50 tackles, four fumble recoveries and three interceptions, including an 89-yard pick-six in the state title game.
“Remy was one of the key components to our defense,” McFadden said. “What we ask him to do on defense he does as well as anybody we’ve ever had.”
Beaudrie led the Broncs in tackles with 95 to earn All-Conference and All-State honors. He also finished with six sacks and six tackles for loss.
“I was just really glad Grayson Beaudrie decided to come out this year,” McFadden said. “You could see his growth in every game that came from his preparation. He really shored up the middle of our defense.”
Matt Nelson capped off the season with three interceptions, two for touchdowns, against Jackson in the championship game and was named All-State and All-Conference. He was All State last year as well.
“Matt is that lockdown corner,” McFadden said. “Nobody really threw at him all year until the championship game and you see how that turned out. To take a receiver completely out of a game is very unique in a player.”
The conference schedule has already been released for the 2022 season and kicks off with a trip to Jackson on Sept. 23.
Cody ends conference play on the road against Powell Oct. 21 for the Big Horn Brawl.
